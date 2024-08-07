Dental 3D Printing Devices Market to Reach $52.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 19.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental 3D Printing Devices Market by Equipment (3D Scanner and Printer), Technology (Stereolithography, LCD, FDM and SLS), Material (Plastics and Metals), and Application (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics and Implantology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the dental 3D printing devices market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $52.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The adoption of dental 3D printing by orthodontics for the production of high-quality invisible aligners has emerged as a significant driver for the dental 3D printing market. This technology offers unparalleled precision and customization, allowing orthodontists to create aligners that fit perfectly to the unique dental anatomy of each patient. Traditional methods of creating aligners are time-consuming and often lack the exactness required for optimal results. In contrast, 3D printing streamlines the process, reducing both the time and cost associated with production. Additionally, the digital nature of 3D printing allows for rapid prototyping and adjustments, leading to more efficient treatment plans and improved patient outcomes. The demand for invisible aligners has surged due to their aesthetic appeal and the convenience they offer compared to traditional braces. As a result, orthodontic practices are increasingly investing in 3D printing technologies to meet this growing demand, driving significant growth in the dental 3D printing market.

The surge in the incidence of dental disorders has become a major driver for the growth of the dental 3D printing market. Conditions such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, malocclusion, and edentulism are increasingly prevalent due to factors like poor dietary habits, aging populations, and inadequate oral hygiene practices. This rise in dental issues has led to a greater demand for effective and efficient dental solutions. 3D printing technology addresses these needs by offering innovative and precise dental restorations and appliances, including crowns, bridges, dentures, and orthodontic aligners. The ability of 3D printing to produce highly accurate and customized dental products in a relatively short time frame is revolutionizing dental care. This technology not only improves the fit and function of dental prosthetics but also enhances the overall patient experience by reducing discomfort and recovery times.

Segment Highlights

The 3D scanner segment dominated market share in 2023

By equipment, 3D scanner segment dominated the market share in 2023. 3D scanners facilitate the accurate capture of a patient's oral cavity, creating highly detailed digital models that can be used for various dental applications, such as crowns, bridges, aligners, and implants. The precision offered by 3D scanners minimizes errors in dental restorations and prosthetics, leading to better fitting and more comfortable solutions for patients. Moreover, 3D scanners streamline the workflow for dental professionals by significantly reducing the time needed for manual impressions and subsequent corrections. The integration of these scanners with advanced software and 3D printers allows for a seamless and efficient production process, enhancing overall productivity.

Stereolithography segment dominated market share in 2023

By technology, stereolithography segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to high precision and accuracy, which are crucial for dental applications. The high-resolution prints produced by stereolithography printers are ideal for creating detailed dental models, crowns, bridges, and aligners that fit perfectly.

Plastic segment dominated market share in 2023

By material, the plastic segment dominated market share in 2023. In dental 3D printing, various types of plastic materials, such as photopolymers, resins, and thermoplastics, are extensively used to create a range of dental products, including crowns, bridges, aligners, dentures, and surgical guides. These materials offer excellent biocompatibility, which is essential for patient safety and comfort. Additionally, plastic materials can be easily moulded to produce highly detailed and precise dental models, ensuring a perfect fit for dental restorations and appliances.

Prosthodontics segment dominated market share in 2023

By application, prosthodontics segment is expected to dominate the market share. Prosthodontics includes a wide range of dental products, including crowns, bridges, dentures, inlays, onlays, and veneers, all of which are essential for comprehensive dental rehabilitation. The increasing demand for these prosthetic solutions is driven by a growing global aging population, rising incidence of dental diseases, and a heightened focus on cosmetic dentistry. 3D printing technology in prosthodontics allows for the production of highly precise and custom-fit prosthetic devices, ensuring improved patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Dental laboratories segment dominated market share in 2023

By end user, dental laboratories segment is expected to dominate the market share. This is attributed to the fact that dental laboratories serve as the backbone of dental practices, offering specialized expertise in fabricating precise and high-quality dental products such as crowns, bridges, dentures, implants, and orthodontic devices. The adoption of 3D printing technology in dental laboratories has revolutionized traditional workflows, enabling faster, more accurate, and cost-effective production processes.

Regional Outlook

North America holds a dominant position in the market, attributed to the early adoption of advanced dental technologies, well-established healthcare systems, and high demand for cosmetic dentistry. The presence of key market players and extensive research and development activities further drives the growth of market in North America region.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR in the forecast period, owing to rising healthcare expenditures, improving dental infrastructure, and increasing awareness of advanced dental treatments. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are experiencing significant market expansion due to their large populations, growing middle class, and increasing investments in healthcare technology.

Key Players

3D Systems, Inc.

Formlabs

Nexa3D

Zortrax

Quoris3D

Dentsply Sirona

NextDent B.V.

Renishaw plc.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (EnvisionTEC)

Institut Straumann AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental 3D printing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Worldwide

In March 2022, Dentsply Sirona, a multinational dental product manufacturer, announced the launch of new Primeprint 3D printer and post-processing unit. Powered by a 385nm light engine, the newly-unveiled printer is designed to enable dentists to produce accurate models, guides, provisionals, or splints as simply as possible.

In February 2022, Desktop Health announced the launch of its 'Einstein' series of dental 3D printing systems based on the digital light processing technology (DLP) Desktop Metal acquired through its takeover of EnvisionTEC.

