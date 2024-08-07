Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DXC and Five Below and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

Class Period: May 26, 2021 - May 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2024

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants misrepresented its ongoing “transformation journey” and the Company’s ability to integrate previously acquired companies and business systems. While touting its ongoing success in implementing that integration, DXC repeatedly stressed its commitment to reducing the Company’s restructuring and transaction, separation, and integration (“TSI”) costs in order to increase its free cashflow and “unleash [its] true earnings power.” In truth, Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company was only able to reduce its restructuring and TSI costs by limiting its integration efforts.

The complaint alleges that on August 3, 2022, DXC reported disappointing first quarter results, despite having reiterated its guidance just six weeks prior. DXC blamed its poor performance on the fact that its “cost optimization efforts have moved at a slower pace than anticipated.” These disclosures caused the price of DXC common stock to decline by 17%, from $31.52 per share to $26.15 per share.

Then, on May 16, 2024, DXC’s CEO admitted that “the previous restructurings did not set a real, clean, solid, fully integrated baseline for profitable growth” because the systems that were acquired over time were “never integrated, never deduped,” and admitted that the Company was “not [a] fully functional organization.” DXC also announced it would need to spend an additional $250 million to achieve the restructuring and integration process it falsely claimed to have been successfully implementing during the Class Period. These disclosures caused the price of DXC common stock to decline nearly 17%, from $19.88 per share to $16.52 per share.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE)

Class Period: March 20, 2024 - July 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2024

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. This information included Five Below’s statement that net sales are expected to be in the range of $826 million to $846 million based on opening approximately 55 to 60 new stores in the first quarter. Further, Five Below claimed that net sales for the full year are expected to be in the range of $3.97 billion to $4.07 billion based on opening between 225 and 235 new stores. Investors discovered that these statements were false and/or materially misleading when, on June 5, 2024, Five Below announced disappointing first quarter 2024 sales result and cut its full year 2024 guidance stating, “Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion based on opening approximately 230 new stores.” At the same time, Five Below claimed that for the second quarter, “Net sales are expected to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million based on opening approximately 60 new stores.” When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

