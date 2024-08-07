ARBOR REALTY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. - ABR

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 30, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (“ABR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 7, 2021 and July 11, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



If you purchased securities of ABR and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-abr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 30, 2024 .

Arbor Realty and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2023, NINGI Research reported that “ABR has been hiding a toxic real estate portfolio of mobile homes with a complex web of real and fake holdings companies for more than a decade.” On this news, the price of ABR shares fell from $12.99 per share on March 13, 2023, to $12.12 per share on March 14, 2023, and then $11.53 per share on March 15, 2023. Then, on July 12, 2024, Bloomberg reported that the Company was the subject of a probe by federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York that were “inquiring about lending practices and the company’s claims about the performance of their loan book.” On this news, the price of ABR shares fell from $15.53 per share on July 11, 2024, to $12.89 per share on July 12, 2024.

The case is Martin v. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., No. 24-cv-05347.

