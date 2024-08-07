SINGAPORE, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 7, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Analog

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Analog, a groundbreaking interoperability protocol that enables secure communication between any two connected blockchains, solving a critical challenge in the fragmented blockchain ecosystem. This integration significantly enhances OKX Wallet's functionality, allowing users to seamlessly interact with decentralized applications (DApps) across multiple blockchains. It also aims to bring improvements to how users interact with dApps across multiple blockchains.

Here's a quick rundown of the benefits OKX Wallet users can expect from this integration:

Cross-Chain Capabilities: Analog's General Message Passing protocol allows for secure message passing between any blockchain layer, enabling interoperability on any chain

Broader Access to DApps and Assets: Users will have access to a much larger range of dApps and assets with the OKX Wallet

One-Click Interactions: Improved user experience with easy, one-click interactions across any dApp or any interaction

Rich Data Access: Users can gain access to detailed blockchain analytics data through the Analog Watch API

Analog's core technology, the Timechain, is powered by a novel proof-of-time (PoT) consensus protocol that facilitates secure message passing between any layer 1 (L1) or layer 2 (L2) blockchain. The integration brings substantial benefits to OKX Wallet users, including enhanced cross-chain capabilities, access to a wider range of DApps and assets, improved user experience with one-click interactions across blockchains, and access to rich blockchain data through Analog Watch API.

This partnership is a significant step forward in OKX Wallet’s mission to provide users with a user-friendly and easy-to-use wallet and ever-expand their DeFi opportunities. With Analog's toolset, OKX Wallet is now at the forefront of cross-chain interoperability, ensuring users get the best DeFi experience possible.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.