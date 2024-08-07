Kai Exchange Integrates Orderly Network to Power Perps Trading on Base

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderly Network is proud to announce its partnership with Kai Exchange, a frictionless perps trading platform on Base that focuses on secure and seamless trading experience. This integration aims to reinvigorate onchain trading for Kai Exchange users by delivering an agile and universal perp DEX, leveraging Orderly’s robust omnichain infrastructure.



With over 400k onchain traders and 70B+ in total trading volumes, Kai Exchange’s successful integration with Orderly Network opens up its user base to one of the best liquidity sources for onchain perps trading in Web3 and delivers an enhanced trading experience – backed by Orderly’s robust trading infrastructure.

Introducing new perps trading paradigms to its users, Kai Exchange’s perp DEX launch is exemplified by:

Seamless onboarding: Traders can create a Kai Account in under 60 seconds using biometric authentication, eliminating complex wallet setups and enabling instant trading access.

One-click, gasless trading: Users can execute trades effortlessly with a single click, free from gas fees and multi-step approvals.

Mobile access: Traders can access their Kai Account on mobile devices anytime, anywhere, combining self-custody with advanced security and passwordless logins.

Access to unparalleled liquidity: Kai Exchange users can now access Orderly’s robust omnichain shared liquidity infrastructure providing traders to trade with minimal slippage, low-latency, and tighter spreads across 50+ listed assets.

Streamlined CEX-like trading experience: Traders can now long or short positions via an intuitive orderbook interface with superior execution speeds that mirror CEXs but maintains the sovereignty of DEXs.



Perps positions on Kai Exchange will be settled onchain alongside trades from other Orderly-supported networks, creating a truly omnichain trading with integrated support for cross-chain deposits and withdrawals on any chain, for any asset – without any bridging involved.

“Our partnership with Orderly enables Kai Exchange to offer a frictionless perpetual trading experience on Base. By leveraging Orderly’s infrastructure, we’re able to provide our users with deep liquidity, optimal pricing, and high-performance, gasless trading. This collaboration significantly enhances our ability to deliver a seamless and secure trading environment, aligning perfectly with our mission.” - Meliksah, CEO, Kai Exchange

While trading becomes more seamless on Kai Exchange, Orderly will also benefit from increased protocol activity as traders swiftly conduct trades, leveraging the newfound advantages of omnichain liquidity, seamless cross-chain deposits and withdrawals, and a familiar orderbook onchain trading experience.

“One of our primary values is to serve as the foundation for the rapid development of onchain trading protocols,” said Arjun Arora, COO, Orderly Network. “Kai Exchange’s perp DEX launch reinforces this core value of ours as they effectively tap into one of the largest liquidity sources in Web3. Kai Exchange’s integration propels us forward in our bid to make DeFi simple to use, yet comprehensive enough to meet the onchain needs of traders and builders.”

Enhanced liquidity, competitive fees, and CEX-like performance sets the stage for an unmatched onchain trading experience for Kai Exchange users. As Orderly welcomes Kai Exchange into its robust and ever expanding ecosystem, traders can expect to see more innovative trading tools, powered by the growing synergy between Orderly Network and Kai Exchange.

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading. Built on omnichain infrastructure, Orderly enables deep liquidity for any asset across multiple blockchains. Focused on a future of DeFi that’s open to all, Orderly empowers developers to fluidly create a comprehensive array of financial products for any level of trader, without the risks of wrapped asset movement through cross-chain bridging.

About Kai Exchange

Kai Exchange is a platform offering perpetual trading on Base. Launched with a mission to simplify and enhance the trading experience, Kai provides secure, self-custodial trading. Users can create accounts in seconds using biometric authentication, execute trades with a single click, and access their accounts securely from any device. Kai Exchange prioritizes safety, speed, and user experience. With its focus, Kai aims to make perpetual trading accessible and secure for both new and experienced traders.