World’s largest packaging and processing event has selected unique bible paper product as a finalist for the 2024 Technology Excellence Awards – the only European company in the category

MIKKELI, Finland, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pack Expo International has selected Unique medical leaflet - Thin Bible Paper Booklet as a finalist for the Personal Care/Pharma category for the 2024 Technology Excellence Awards. There was a total of four categories, with only three finalists selected for each category. The event, and the final, will be held in Chicago on November 3 – 6, 2024 and will bring together 45,000 attendees and 2,500 exhibiting companies with packaging and processing solutions for 40+ vertical markets.

The company behind the innovation is European leading printing house St Michel Print. Thin Bible Paper Booklet is a unique medical leaflet, which fits in all medical packages and is easy to open and close. With the thinnest paper quality, bible paper, and extremely sustainable supply chain, it is significantly lighter and in large volumes is significantly less expensive than a traditional leaflet, which is folded 20-40 times and is what is provided by almost every medical package. Every consumer understands the usability issues with a traditional leaflet, when trying to find the correct information from a large area of paper and especially when trying to put a leaflet back inside a package. Thin Bible Paper Booklet has solved all these issues along with many others.

“This product is not just for pharmaceutical products; it is for all products which require a paper solution, such as instructions for use. Our unique concept combines bible paper, large scale printing facilities and over 130 years’ experience about printing industry together. “With these elements, and the fact that European leading thin paper mills and suitable wood qualities are very close to our printing house, we can produce our Thin Bible Paper Booklets in an extremely cost-effective and sustainable way,” shared Dr. Ossi Riekkinen, Head of Business Development in St Michel Print.

St Michel Print is one leading printing house which prints Bibles. Over the last 40 years, the house has used only bible paper. “For example, we have printed and produced Bibles for the Summer Olympics in Paris. This illustrates our strength and positive reputation in the printing business,” said Mr. Rami Paajanen, Managing Director in St Michel Print.

