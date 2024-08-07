[Latest] US Endoscopy Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.8 Billion by 2033 at a 6.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “US Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Endoscopes, Endoscopic Operative Devices, Visualization Equipment), By Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal endoscopy, Gynaecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities) and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of US Endoscopy Devices Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.8 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

US Endoscopy Devices Market: Overview

Endoscopy devices encompass a range of instruments and equipment used in endoscopic procedures to visualize, diagnose, and treat various conditions within the body’s internal organs. These devices typically include endoscopes, which are long, thin, flexible tubes with a light source and camera at the tip, allowing for the visualization of internal structures.

One prominent trend in the US endoscopy device market is the ongoing development and adoption of advanced imaging technologies. Innovations such as high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) imaging, as well as enhanced imaging modalities like narrow-band imaging (NBI) and confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE), are revolutionizing diagnostic capabilities during endoscopic procedures.

These technologies provide sharper, more detailed images of the gastrointestinal tract, enabling healthcare professionals to detect abnormalities with greater accuracy and precision. Furthermore, improved imaging can enhance therapeutic interventions by facilitating targeted treatments and reducing the need for additional procedures.

As a result, there is a growing demand for endoscopy devices equipped with advanced imaging capabilities, driving manufacturers to invest in research and development to stay competitive in the market and meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients alike.

By type, the endoscopes segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A notable trend in endoscopes is the advancement of imaging technology, including high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) cameras, as well as innovations like artificial intelligence (AI) integration.

These technologies enhance visualization, improve diagnostic accuracy, and enable real-time analysis during endoscopic procedures, driving efficiency and patient outcomes.

By application, the gastrointestinal endoscopy segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

A notable trend in gastrointestinal endoscopy is the increasing adoption of advanced imaging technologies such as narrow-band imaging and confocal laser endomicroscopy, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and enabling real-time tissue characterization. This trend reflects a shift towards more precise and personalized approaches in gastroenterological practice.

Boston Scientific is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed US Endoscopy Devices market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this US Endoscopy Devices industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

US Endoscopy Devices Market : Recent Developments

In May 2023, Olympus Corporation received the US-FDA clearance of the EVIS X1 endoscopy system, along with two compatible gastrointestinal endoscopes: the GIF-1100 gastrointestinal video scope and the CF-HQ1100DL/I colonovideoscope.

In January 2023, UC Davis Health launched a new endoscopy suite in the United States characterized by advanced technology and integrated care. This new suite area is more spacious to accommodate the growing volume of endoscopy procedures.

List of the prominent players in the US Endoscopy Devices Market:

Olympus Corporation

Ethicon Endo-surgery LLC.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG.

Smith & Nephew Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Medtronic Plc

PENTAX Medical

Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd

Others

The US Endoscopy Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Endoscopes

Endoscopic Operative Devices

Visualization Equipment

By Application

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology endoscopy

Neuroendoscopy

Gastrointestinal endoscopy

Gynaecology endoscopy

ENT endoscopy

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

