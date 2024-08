Automotive Glass Market Size to Hit USD 41.2 billion by 2034, at a 4.5% CAGR | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive glass market (自動車ガラス市場) was valued at US$ 25.4 billion in 2023. A CAGR of 4.5% is expected from 2024 to 2034, leading to US$ 41.2 billion by 2034. The market for automobile glass has been driven by strict safety rules, which require the use of specific types of auto glass, such as laminated glass for windshields, for the purpose of protecting consumers. In order to comply with safety standards and regulations, advanced glass technologies must be installed.

Adding window tint to a car or building can significantly reduce the amount of heat that enters the vehicle. In recent years, technological advances in tinting have led to coatings that are capable of blocking out large amounts of solar heat, which in turn contributes to better indoor comfort and reduced air conditioner strain.

A growing number of innovations in automobile glass technology attract customers and propel industry growth. This includes heads-up display (HUD) systems, self-cleaning glass, smart glass, and other cutting-edge technologies. This cutting-edge technology improves safety, comfort, and aesthetics, resulting in an increased demand for such glasses in automobiles.

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7445

Automobile manufacturers are experimenting with smart glass, which changes its transparency and opacity when exposed to external stimuli. In addition to improved comfort and privacy, this technology also offers energy efficiency benefits for households.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on glass type, the laminated glass segment is expected to drive demand for the automotive glass market.

In terms of material, tinted glass has the potential to drive demand for the market.

Based on technology, active smart glass is expected to drive demand in the automotive glass market.

The automotive glass industry is seeing significant growth due to the growing sales of passenger vehicles.

Demand for automotive glass in the market is expected to be driven by the aftermarket sales of automotive glass.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Growth Drivers

Growth in the automobile industry, particularly in emerging economies, drives the demand for automotive glass. The production and sale of cars across the globe are increasing the requirement for glass components. Car production is directly impacted by urbanization, population expansion, and rising disposable incomes, which are all factors that contribute to growth in automotive glass demand.

Lightweight materials are crucial for improving the efficiency and range of electric vehicles, which are becoming increasingly popular. EV-friendly glass is being developed by many glass manufacturers in order to meet the demands of the electric vehicle industry.

Increasing consumer preferences for aesthetically pleasing and technologically advanced vehicles are driving the demand for high-quality automotive glass. Due to consumer demands for features such as panoramic sunroofs, tinted glass, and integrated connectivity features, advanced glass solutions are being adopted.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7445

Global Automotive Glass Market: Regional Landscape

Automotive glass is expected to gain traction in Asia Pacific in the coming years. Government incentives, environmental concerns, and advances in battery technology are fueling growth in the Asia Pacific electric vehicle market. Automotive glass tailored to the needs of electric vehicles becomes increasingly important as the market share of electric vehicles increases.

As the infrastructure for public transportation continues to be developed, highways are constructed, and commercial vehicles are manufactured, heavy equipment and commercial vehicles are required, both of which require automotive glass. As a result, automobile glass is in even greater demand in the region.

Manufacturing proficiency and technological innovation are dominated by Asia Pacific nations, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea. Therefore, cutting-edge automotive glass solutions can be developed and produced that are tailored to meet local demands. Increasing vehicle ownership and public awareness of vehicle maintenance and safety are driving the expansion of the aftermarket for automotive glass repair and replacement services in Asia Pacific. As a result of this aftermarket market, most of the demand for automotive glass in the region is driven.

Global Automotive Glass Market (Mercato del vetro per autoveicoli): Key Players

A number of manufacturers supplying automotive glass in the global market are providing products designed to handle the tough demands of modern cars, with increased impact resistance, enhanced resilience, and significant improvements in optics to meet Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS).

AGC Inc.

AGP Group

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Glass

Corning Incorporated

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Gauzy Ltd.

Glavista

Gentex Corporation

Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt. Ltd.

LTI Smart Glass Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Samvardhana Motherson

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Vitro

Webasto Group

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Key Developments

In January 2024 , Corning Incorporated partnered with Tianma, a giant in display technology, to create the next generation of displays for automotive interiors using Corning's LivingHingeTM Technology. They will deliver flexible OLED cockpit displays that have the potential to enhance the driving experience for consumers are sustainable, ready for integration, and can dramatically reduce energy consumption. Corning's LivingHinge utilizes Corning ColdForm Technology, which allows for room-temperature forming of cover glass for automotive displays.

, Corning Incorporated partnered with Tianma, a giant in display technology, to create the next generation of displays for automotive interiors using Corning's LivingHingeTM Technology. They will deliver flexible OLED cockpit displays that have the potential to enhance the driving experience for consumers are sustainable, ready for integration, and can dramatically reduce energy consumption. Corning's LivingHinge utilizes Corning ColdForm Technology, which allows for room-temperature forming of cover glass for automotive displays. In March 2024, AGC Automotive Europe unveiled the first photovoltaic panoramic sunroof for cars. VIPV units have a glass-glass construction, eliminating the need for roller blinds.

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Global Automotive Glass Market: Segmentation

By Glass Type Laminated Glass Tempered Glass Others

By Material IR-PVB Metal-coated Glass Tinted Glass Others

By Technology Active Smart Glass Suspended Particle Device (SPD) Glass Electrochromic Glass Liquid Crystal (LC)/ Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) Glass Passive Glass Photochromic Glass Thermochromic Glass

By Vehicle Type Two Wheelers Three Wheelers Passenger Vehicles Hatchbacks Sedans SUVs Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Duty Trucks Buses & Coaches Off-road Vehicles Agriculture Tractors & Equipment Construction & Mining Equipment

By Application Windshields Sidelights Backlights Side View Mirrors Rear View Mirrors Others

By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=7445<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Smart Glass Market (스마트 유리 시장) - The global smart glass market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 20.95% from 2021 to 2031

Glass Vials Market (Markt für Glasfläschchen) - The global glass vials market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com