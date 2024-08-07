Dextrose Monohydrate Market Expected to Generate US$ 7.63 Billion Sales by 2034, Reports Fact.MR

Rockville, MD, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dextrose Monohydrate Market, as revealed in a newly published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, is projected to reach a size of US$ 4.91 billion in 2024. Worldwide revenue from the sales of dextrose monohydrate is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The growing use of dextrose monohydrate by athletes is attributed to its assistance in muscle building. Its nutritional benefits and easy absorption features make dextrose monohydrate a popular choice among more athletes actively involved in weight training. Growing cases of obesity and diabetes across potentially developing countries are stimulating more food providers to use healthy sweeteners, such as dextrose monohydrate in their confectionary products.

Food & beverage companies are aligning their products with the changing preferences of consumers. Increased demand for dextrose monohydrate is attributed to constantly changing consumers’ food habits. As such, companies are focusing on offering food products with the perfect blend of nutrition and taste, which is resulting in the rising demand for food-grade dextrose monohydrate.

Dextrose monohydrate powder is also a versatile and essential ingredient widely used across various industries. In the pharmaceutical sector, it serves as a key component in intravenous solutions and oral rehydration products due to its rapid absorption and energy-boosting properties. In the food and beverage industry, it enhances sweetness and improves texture, making it a popular choice for processed foods and beverages.





Key Takeaways from Dextrose Monohydrate Market Study

Global demand for dextrose monohydrate is analyzed to reach a market value of US$ 7.63 billion by the end of 2034.

Conventional dextrose monohydrate is forecasted to account for 53.2% of the global market share by 2034.

East Asia is projected to hold 23.1% share of global market revenue by 2034-end.

Sales of dextrose monohydrate in South Korea are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Sauces & dressings are expected to account for a 15.8% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

Demand for dextrose monohydrate in Japan is evaluated to increase at 5% CAGR through 2034.



“Dextrose monohydrate producers should capitalize on the opportunities presented by the rising demand for clean-label food products, the expanding pharmaceutical industry, and the growing consumption of convenience foods,” shares a Fact.MR analyst.

Carbohydrate Blends Such as Dextrose Monohydrate Gaining Popularity in Sauces and Dressings

Worldwide sales of dextrose monohydrate for use in sauces & dressings are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% and reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2034. Carbohydrates are used significantly in the fermentation of dry sauces to ensure the balance of microorganisms in the fermentation procedure and maintain a balanced pH level. Carbohydrate blends, such as dextrose monohydrate are gaining popularity in sauces and dressings with attractive flavors and characteristics.

Key Market Players Driving the Dextrose Monohydrate Industry

Some of the leading dextrose monohydrate manufacturers are Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Freres S.A., Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, NOW Foods, Belgosuc, Sinofi Ingredients, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, and Penta Manufacturing Company.

Dextrose Monohydrate Trends & Industry News

Major competitors in the dextrose monohydrate sector are constantly looking for ways to broaden their market reach and improve product accessibility. Companies are rolling out new platforms to increase customer access and streamline distribution. Roquette Freres S.A., a major producer of dextrose, maltodextrins, and glucose based in Lestrem, France, opened a new digital marketplace in 2020. This platform, created to serve American clients, strives to simplify and improve the ordering process, making it more practical and user-friendly. This strategic step demonstrates the industry's commitment to using technology to address changing consumer expectations and increase market presence.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dextrose monohydrate market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), grade (food, medical), form (powder, liquid), and application (bakery, cereals & snacks, dairy & desserts, sauces & dressings, confectionery, functional foods, beverages), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

