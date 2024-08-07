$423 Billion Eyewear (Contact Lenses, Protective Eyewear, Spectacles) Market by Lens Material, Type , Gender, Usage, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Eyewear Market by Lens Material (Glass, Plastic, Polycarbonate), Type (Contact Lenses, Protective Eyewear, Spectacles), Gender, Usage, Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Eyewear Market grew from USD 185.67 billion in 2023 to USD 208.36 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 12.51%, reaching USD 423.81 billion by 2030.



The eyewear such as eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses are primarily chosen for providing reliable protection to eyes and lower risk of eye infection. The rise in the number of ophthalmic disorders is increasing the need for prescription-based eyeglasses. The introduction of low-cost and disposable lenses and the personalization of eyeglasses drive market growth. Various government & private organizations and NGOs are collaborating to offer affordable eyewear to mitigate vision disorders in rural areas of developing countries.

However, the growing acceptance of non-invasive and cost-effective refractive surgeries may limit the market growth. The increased sales of illegal novelty contact lenses & unbranded frames are curbing the market demand for eyewear. However, an increase in product sales through online channels and the influence of advanced technology in eyeglasses for multifunctionality are expected to create opportunities in the market to attract a customer base.



The increasing demand for fashionable, trendy, and stylish eyewear has played an essential role in driving market growth in the Americas region. The growing popularity of sunglasses for aesthetic looks and fashion purposes among the young population is enhancing the demand for eyewear products in the region. Manufacturers focus on research and development to provide technologically advanced and safe eyewear products in Europe.

Furthermore, customers from developed countries in the EMEA region are becoming more affluent and increasingly inclined to purchase higher-end, designer eyewear brands, helping the market grow. Increasing population and enhanced consumer awareness about eyecare in countries including China, Japan, and India are boosting the market demand for protective spectacles and sunglasses in the region. Market players in the APAC region focus on providing prescription lenses with advanced features such as anti-reflective coatings and tints that protect against harmful UV rays from the sun.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for prescription-based eyeglasses owing to the rise in the number of ophthalmic disorders

Development of low cost and disposable lenses coupled with personalization of eyewear products and services

Market Restraints

Acceptance of Invasive and Cost-Effective Refractive Surgeries

Market Opportunities

Increase in product sales through alternative distribution channels

Influence of advanced technology in eyeglass for multifunctionality

Market Challenges

Limited online purchasing of eyewear

Increased sales of unbranded frames and illegal novelty contact lenses

Market Segmentation Analysis

Lens Material: Utilization of plastic lens material owing to lightweight properties

Type: Significant penetration of contact lenses globally

Gender: Growing popularity of innovative designs in women's eyewear

Usage: Increasing demand for adult eyewear products

Distribution Channel: Emerging popularity of online eyewear stores

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

