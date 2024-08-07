Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Amusement Parks Market by Type (Amusement Arcades, Theme Parks, Water Parks), Revenue Source (Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Merchandizing), Age Limit - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Amusement Parks Market grew from USD 50.97 billion in 2023 to USD 54.08 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.41%, reaching USD 84.08 billion by 2030.







Amusement parks play a significant role in the broader entertainment industry, often as major tourist attractions. Their unique combination of rides, shows, food, and merchandise has become crucial to leisure culture. Meanwhile, the increasing participation in recreational and outdoor activities has impacted the development of amusement parks. In addition, the favorable regulations associated with the safety concerns in amusement parks have also boosted the growth of amusement parks.

However, the high cost associated with the maintenance and excess energy consumption is a significant challenge for the industry players. Companies are continuously working towards cutting costs and diversely adopting alternative energy sources to remain agile within the ever-evolving industry landscape.

Moreover, integrating advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) has created future opportunities for the key players. In addition, the adoption of renewable energy infrastructure worldwide has also contributed to the evolving amusement park industry.



Regional Insights



In America, countries including the United States and Canada are major economies in the amusement park industry with a strong legacy of iconic parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios. Additionally, in America, a substantial chunk of the customer base seeking diverse and immersive entertainment experiences has also witnessed a significant need for amusement parks. The trend of transforming popular films and television shows into theme park attractions has been fetching massive investments in this region.

Similarly, the amusement park industry in Europe is characterized by European countries' rich history and storytelling culture, offering a unique blend of classic fairy tale settings and futuristic attractions. Moreover, the increasing investments in tourism and entertainment industry also contribute to the expansion of amusement parks. The Middle East and Africa region represents an untapped market with enormous potential leaning towards integrating local cultural themes with the mainstream amusement park model.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific features a diverse customer palette, with parks in China, Japan, and India catering to the varied needs of consumers. Major economies such as China back its amusement park industry with aggressive investment policies, promoting indigenous parks such as Shanghai Disneyland.

At the same time, in Japan, the intersection of technology and animation within amusement parks presents unique offerings. India's burgeoning middle class presents an untapped customer base pushing recent initiatives towards park infrastructure development. With the right blend of creativity, innovation, and alignment to regional preferences and needs, the industry can expect to see new heights of success across these regions.

Recent Developments

Tamil Nadu Planning a Disney-like 100-acre Amusement Park Outside Chennai



Tamil Nadu's new tourism policy highlights twelve priority segments, including Adventure Tourism, Recreation Tourism, and Film Tourism. As part of this initiative, there are plans to develop a large-format 100-acre theme park on the outskirts of Chennai, with private sector involvement, similar to renowned global theme parks such as Disney and Universal Studios. Additionally, efforts will be made to collaborate with golf courses in hilly regions for the development of tourist accommodation facilities, further enhancing recreation tourism.



Six Flags to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Amusement Park Industry and Launch a Cutting-Edge Virtual Assistant Powered by Google Cloud's Generative AI



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation joined forces with Google Cloud to expedite its digital transformation. As part of this collaboration, Six Flags is expected to introduce a virtual assistant powered by generative AI provided by Google Cloud. This strategic partnership aims to enhance visitor experiences and optimize business operations across all Six Flags parks. Leveraging the advanced technology offered by Google Cloud, Six Flags would be able to deliver improved operations, personalized services, and enhanced customer experiences throughout their park portfolio.



Enormous 'Amusement Park' Costing USD 2 Billion Announced in Oklahoma to Boost Tourism in the United States



The American Heartland Theme Park & Resort, a USD 2 billion project set to launch in 2026 in Oklahoma in the U.S. With an estimated annual attendance of 4.9 million guests, this amusement park is expected to be a major attraction. The park would offer a wide array of rides, shows, attractions, waterways, and restaurants. The resort, situated on Route 66 in northeast Oklahoma, will span across 1,000 acres, featuring a 300-room hotel, an indoor water park, a 320-acre RV park, and a 300-cabin campground.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $54.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $84.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Increasing popularity of gaming arcades and water parks tends to meet

Revenue Source: Establishment of food & beverages and merchandise retailers in the amusement industry caters to better revenue growth

Age Limit: Widening amusement parks in various age groups to meet thrill and adventures

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Market Drivers

Rising Participation in Recreational Activities and Increasing Amusement Parks Visits

Rapid Growth in the Construction of Theme-Based Parks

Safety Regulations for Amusement Parks

Market Restraints

High Input Cost for Installation and Maintenance

Market Opportunities

Integration of Advanced Technologies in Amusement Parks and Social Media Influence

Renewable Energy Infrastructure Deployment on Demand

Market Challenges

High Energy Consumption and Environmental Impacts

Key Company Profiles

Ardent Leisure Group Limited

Aspro Parks, S.A.

CEDAR FAIR, L.P.

Columbia Pictures Location Based Entertainment Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Compagnie des Alpes

Efteling B.V.

Europa-Park GmbH & Co Mack KG

Fantawild Holdings Inc.

Fuji-Q Highland Co., Ltd.

Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.

Knoebels Amusement Resort

Merlin Entertainments Limited

Oriental Land Co.,Ltd.

Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales, S.A.

PortAventura

Schlitterbahn

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

The Hettema Group

The Walt Disney Company

Toverland B.V. by Gelissen Group

Universal Studios

Village Roadshow Limited

Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Type

Amusement Arcades

Theme Parks

Eco Theme Parks

Historical Theme Parks

Pop Culture Theme Parks

Regional Theme Parks

Zoological Theme Parks

Water Parks

Revenue Source

Food & Beverage

Hospitality

Merchandizing

Tickets

Age Limit

19 to 35 Years

36 to 50 Years

51 to 65 Years

More than 65 Years

Up to 18 Years

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngxo81

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment