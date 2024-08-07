Household Insecticide Market Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Insecticide Market by Insect Type (Ants, Cockroaches, Flies & Moths), Form (Liquid, Powdered Granule, Sprays), Source, Distribution - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Household Insecticide Market grew from USD 10.45 billion in 2023 to USD 11.19 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.28%, reaching USD 17.10 billion by 2030.



The increased urbanization and changing living conditions create suitable breeding grounds for insects, improving the prevalence of vector-borne diseases worldwide. Rising awareness about vector-borne diseases, including dengue fever and malaria, with government health initiatives promoting public awareness regarding insecticides has encouraged the demand for household insecticides. The issues associated with overuse or improper usage, stringent regulations aimed at reducing environmental damage, and potential health hazards from hazardous chemicals in insecticides negatively impact household insecticide usage.

Moreover, the issues associated with the rapid growth of insecticide resistance in vectors create challenges for adopting insecticides. However, innovation in eco-friendly solutions, integrated pest management, and tailored product formulations addressing regional requirements or specific pest species are expanding the scope for household insecticides. In addition, technological advancements, including nanotechnology or smart release systems for improved efficacy and packaging innovations, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the household insecticides market in the coming years.



The Americas region represents an advancing landscape for the household insecticides market, owing to the diverse presence of well-established market players offering advanced, effective formulations for quality pest and insect control. The players have significantly focused on research and development activities for introducing safer products in the regional market. Moreover, with consumers shifting their focus to more eco-friendly products, the industry has taken an interest in making the products and packaging more sustainable.

Europe, on the other hand, exhibits a more mature market characterized by stringent regulations concerning product safety and environmental impacts. The region's strict regulations on chemicals usage have led manufacturers to focus on developing innovative and sustainable solutions, such as bio-based repellents made from natural ingredients.

Asia portrays an increased production and consumption aspects of household insecticides owing to its diverse climatic conditions that foster favorable breeding grounds for various pests. Consumers in the region have been able to obtain a wide variety of products owing to the increased availability of products through online distribution channels. Moreover, the region observes a significant increase in cases of vector-borne diseases, and awareness campaigns by the governments in Asia are accelerating the usage of household insecticides.

Flora-scent Organics Launches Innovative, Citronella-free, 5-Times More Effective Mosquito Incense Sticks



Flora-scent Organics launched an innovative mosquito-repellent incense stick for household use, and this eco-friendly product uses a unique blend of plant oils indigenous to the United States. The mixture comprises rosemary, cedarwood, peppermint, and the key ingredient, geraniol, which is derived from geranium oil. This breakthrough solution from Flora-scent Organics presents an effective way to combat mosquitoes while being environmentally conscious.



Godrej launches two new products in the mosquito-repellent segment



Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) launched two homegrown products in the context of household insecticide, including a low-cost liquid mosquito repellent device and a no-gas instant mosquito-kill spray. GCPL claims the Goodknight mini liquid and HIT no-gas spray offer a safe, smoke-free mosquito protection solution for lower-income consumers, and these products aim to provide effective mosquito protection while being affordable and convenient.



Summit Introduces Sticky Traps for Houseplants



Summit Responsible Solutions, a manufacturer of less toxic insect pest solutions, introduced Summit Sticky Traps for Houseplants, an innovative household insecticide. These traps attract and eliminate common harmful insects like gnats, whiteflies, and aphids that often reside in the potting soil of houseplants and provide a pesticide-free solution, ensuring the safety of people and animals. Summit Sticky Traps for Houseplants people can effectively combat insect pests without compromising on the well-being of people or the environment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Insect Type: Increasing prevalence of infectious disease spread by mosquitoes

Form: Increasing popularity of powdered granules for preventive measures against insects

Source: Growing demand for synthetic insecticides for maximum potency against insects

Distribution: Wider adoption of offline distribution channels for personalized assistance before purchase

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of vector-borne diseases worldwide

Rise in government initiatives promoting the use of household insecticides

Wide availability of household insecticides sprays, aerosols, and gels

Market Restraints

Adverse health impacts of household insecticides and stringent government regulations

Market Opportunities

Consumer preference for safer and environment-friendly household insecticides

Advancements and innovations in insecticide packaging

Market Challenges

Increase in vector resistance to insecticide products

