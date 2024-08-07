Strategic Internal Communications: 3-Day In-Person Conference (Toronto, Canada - October 8-10, 2024) - Learn from Industry Experts and Thought Leaders Who Share Their Experiences and Expertise

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Internal Communications Canada" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this 3-day conference, you will have the opportunity to catch up with your peers, learn about the internal communications challenges they're facing - and the tactics they're using to overcome them.

Internal communications is more important than ever with remote/hybrid workforces and constant change. Attend this conference to get practical advice on how to build your culture and better engage employees, including:

Exchange ideas, experiences, and best practices with peers and potential collaborators

Importance of communication in fostering a culture of connection within an organization

Best practices for crafting an effective internal communications strategy

Strategies for leveraging technology to enhance internal communication and employee engagement

The role of storytelling in communicating company culture and values

Effective communication during times of change and crisis

Measuring the effectiveness of internal communication efforts

Building a strong employer brand through effective internal communication

The role of leadership in driving a culture of connection and effective internal communication

Creating engaging employee experiences through effective communication and connection

Addressing common communication challenges and barriers within organizations

Benefits of Attending:

Gaining insights into the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in internal communications

Learning from industry experts and thought leaders who share their experiences and expertise

Discovering new strategies for fostering employee engagement and connection

Networking with other communication professionals, building relationships and expanding professional connections

Acquiring new skills and knowledge to enhance your internal communication strategy

Staying up-to-date on industry developments and emerging best practices

Having the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback from experts

Enhancing your personal and professional brand by attending a prestigious industry event

Experiencing the vibrant and diverse city of Toronto

Returning to work with fresh perspectives and ideas to apply to your organization

With Your 3-Day In-Person Pass, You'll Have Access to:

Three full days of valuable content and networking opportunities, designed to help you build connections and drive success in your internal communications role.

20+ speakers who will share their expertise, insights, and best practices on a range of topics related to strategic internal communications and fostering a culture of connection.

An interactive pre-conference workshop day, featuring smaller group sessions focused on specific topics to help you set the foundation for the main conference.

A bonus networking reception exclusively for workshop attendees and speakers, providing a valuable opportunity to connect with others in the industry.

A comprehensive contact list of all attendees, which you can use for future networking and professional development.

A certificate of completion for CEUs, recognizing your participation in this valuable professional development opportunity.

Breakout groups and peer-led case studies and panels, give you the chance to connect with and learn from your peers in the industry.

Additional networking breakouts throughout the conference provided valuable opportunities to connect with other communication professionals.

Continental breakfast, coffee, and refreshments throughout the conference to keep you fueled and energized as you learn and connect.

Who Should Attend?

This Conference has been designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants in:

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Brand Communication

Strategic Communications

Employee Communications

Digital Communications

Global Communications

Corporate Communications

Marketing Communications

Employee Relations

Human Resources

Strategic Planning

Organizational Development

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Employee Experience

Agenda

8th October Pre-Conference Workshops

9:00 am - 9:30 am: Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:30 am - 10:45 am: Workshop A: Empowering Transformation: A People-Centered Approach to Change Management

Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist Vision2Voice Communications

10:45 am - 11:00 am: Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:00 am - 12:15 pm: Workshop B: Social by Design for Internal Communicators: Maximizing Impact and Innovation James Tyer, Viva Engage + Answers in Viva Customer Experience Microsoft

12:15 pm - 1:45 pm: Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

1:45 pm - 3:00 pm: Workshop C: How to Measure your Internal Communications Angela Sinickas, CEO Sinickas Communications, Inc.

3:00 pm - 3:15 pm: Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:15 pm - 4:30 pm: Workshop D: How To Redefine Your Intranet Governance Model Ben Skelton, Vice President Habanero Consulting Inc

4:30 pm - 4:45 pm: Close Of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar

6:00 pm - 8:30 pm: Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Toronto

9th October Day 1: General Session

8:30 am - 9:00 am: Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am: Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist Vision2Voice Communications

9:30 am - 10:05 am: Weathering the Storm: Crisis Communications Emi Sasagawa, Director of Communications Faculty of Arts, The University of British Columbia

10:05 am - 10:40 am: Transparent Communication in Times of Change

10:40 am - 11:10 am: Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am: Key Metrics for Internal Communication Effectiveness

11:45 am - 12:05 pm: Leveraging Technology for Effective Internal Communications

12:05 pm - 2:05 pm: Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:05 pm - 2:40 pm: Interactive Group Breakout Session: Paper Airplanes and Ideas that Fly Pinaki Kathiari, CEO Local Wisdom

2:40 pm - 2:55 pm: Data-Backed Best Practices for Internal Emails

2:55 pm - 3:30 pm: Strategies for Inclusive Internal Communications

3:30 pm - 4:10 pm: Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break + Demo From Your Sponsors

4:10 pm - 4:50 pm: Panel: Navigating Change: Communicating During Organizational Transitions Moderator: Pinaki Kathiari, CEO Local Wisdom Chris Lee, Vice President, Communications Gallagher

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Close Of Day 1-Join Us For A Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm: Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made

10th October Day 2: General Session

8:30 am - 9:00 am: Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am: Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist Vision2Voice Communications

9:30 am - 10:05 am: The Role of Leadership in Shaping Internal Communication Culture

10:05 am - 10:40 am: Storytelling for Impact: Creating Compelling Internal Narratives

10:40 am - 11:10 am: Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am: Interactive Group Breakout: Fearless Internal Communications Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist Vision2Voice Communications

11:45 am - 12:30 pm: Panel: Building Trust: Transparency and Authenticity in Internal Communications Moderator: Andrea Greenhous, Chief Internal Communications Strategist and CEO Vision2Voice Communications Natalia Williams, Director, Internal Communication Corus Entertainment

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm: Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ah4a9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.