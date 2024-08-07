Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Safety Devices Market by Type (Baby Monitors, Bathroom Safety, Bedrails Prevention), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), End User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Baby Safety Devices Market grew from USD 15.32 billion in 2023 to USD 16.53 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.98%, reaching USD 26.24 billion by 2030



These devices cater directly to the need to protect babies from accidents, particularly in their most vulnerable early development stages when their curiosity and mobility increase while their understanding of risk remains minimal. With increasing disposable income and an intense focus on child safety, the baby safety devices market holds the potential for positive expansion.

The bolstering adoption of bedrail prevention and baby monitors in nursing homes, and hospitals focused on child safety fosters the growth of the global baby safety devices market. However, the prevalence of substandard counterfeit products and rigorous regulations across the regions hamper the growth of baby safety device businesses. Besides restraining factors, innovative breakthroughs in smart and IoT technology and endeavors to unlock cost-effective and premium quality devices strengthen consumer trust while creating lucrative opportunities for the baby safety devices market.



Regional Insights



The Americas have shown a strong affinity for baby safety devices, mainly attributed to rising awareness of infant safety and the technological advancements in baby care products. The United States contributes to the market with its high standards in product quality, strict safety regulations, and escalating number of nuclear families. The surge in dual-income households has also contributed to the region's demand for high-quality baby safety devices.

The EMEA region has also experienced a robust demand for baby safety devices, with economies including Germany and the UK prioritizing child safety needs. Additionally, the strong presence of global manufacturers in these regions has made a wide variety of safety devices easily accessible and has fostered the growth of the baby safety devices market. The adoption of baby safety devices in the Middle East and Africa is guided by increasing infant population, economic growth, and rising knowledge about child safety.

The Asia-Pacific region has seen substantial growth in the baby safety devices market, buoyed by increased urbanization and growing disposable incomes. Moreover, there is an increasing awareness about baby safety standards and a rise in the number of newborns, particularly in emerging countries such as China and India, expanding the scope of baby safety devices in the region.



Recent Developments

VTech Launches Smart Nursery Baby Monitor: Revolutionary Solution for Enhanced Baby Safety and Comfort



VTech introduced the V-Care VC2105 Smart Nursery Baby Monitor, a cutting-edge baby safety device. This local AI-powered monitor offers parents access to baby sleep analytics and real-time alerts. Its features include face detection, rollover detection, and an optional danger zone alert with the table stand accessory.



Nuna Baby and Uber Announce Partnership for Uber Car Seat With Nuna



Nuna Intl BV has partnered with Uber Technologies, Inc. to offer parents and caregivers the convenience of requesting a ride that includes a Nuna RAVA car seat through the Uber Car Seat feature. This pilot program initially launched in New York City and Los Angeles, with plans for expansion to other cities in the near future.



KidCo Acquires BuggyGear; Baby Safety & Travel Gear Company Expands into Premium Stroller Accessories



KidCo, Inc., a trusted family-owned and operated brand, has acquired BuggyGear, a line of innovative products designed for families on the go. The BuggyGear collection features a range of premium stroller accessories, including stroller locks, travel fans, and stroller hooks. In addition to the BuggyGuard lock, KidCo also provides a variety of stroller hooks and CoolFans with three different speeds, featuring a built-in flashlight and a USB charging port.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Integration of sensors technology into baby safety devices providing real time monitoring with enhanced efficiency

Distribution Channel: Growing preference for online distribution channel due to its convenience

End User: Increasing utilization of specialized products by hospitals and nursing homes with enhanced feature

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Market Drivers

Need to monitor baby activities for physically away parents

Government initiatives spreading awareness of products regarding baby safety

Growing adoption in nursing homes and hospitals focused on child safety

Market Restraints

Limited acceptance and awareness of the products in developing countries

Market Opportunities

Advancements in technology and materials for baby safety devices

Increasing availability of baby safety devices through online sales channels

Market Challenges

Issues associated with counterfeit baby safety devices

Key Players

AmSafe Inc.

Argos Limited

Artsana Group

Baby Cache

Baby Jogger

Baby Trend, Inc.

BabySecure

Baby's Dream Furniture

Britax Child Safety, Inc.

CenTrak, Inc.

Combi Corporation

Cosatto Ltd.

Coswell SpA

Dorel Industries Inc.

Graco Children's Products Inc.

iBaby Labs, Inc.

Infant Optics

Jane Group

KidCo, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Nuna Intl BV

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Peg Perego S.p.A.

Regal Lager, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

VTech

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Type

Baby Monitors

Bathroom Safety

Cabinet & Drawer Locks

Faucet Covers

Scald Detectors

Toilet Locks

Bedrails Prevention

Car Seat Safety

Child Proofing Electrical Outlets

Outlet Plates

Outlet Plugs & Covers

Power Strip Covers

Child Proofing Gates

Hardware-Mounted Gates

Pressure-Mounted Gates

Door Protection

Door Knob Covers

Door Locks

Furniture Guards

DVD/VCR Protectors

Edge & Corner Guards

Tip Guards or Anchors

Kitchen Safety

Appliance Protectors

Drawer & Cabinet Locks

Pool Safety

Pool Alarms

Pool Cover

Pool Fences

Smoke Alarms & Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Window Protection

Cord Protection

Window Guards

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

End User

Assisted Living Facility

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

