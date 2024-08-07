Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Safety Devices Market by Type (Baby Monitors, Bathroom Safety, Bedrails Prevention), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), End User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Baby Safety Devices Market grew from USD 15.32 billion in 2023 to USD 16.53 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.98%, reaching USD 26.24 billion by 2030
These devices cater directly to the need to protect babies from accidents, particularly in their most vulnerable early development stages when their curiosity and mobility increase while their understanding of risk remains minimal. With increasing disposable income and an intense focus on child safety, the baby safety devices market holds the potential for positive expansion.
The bolstering adoption of bedrail prevention and baby monitors in nursing homes, and hospitals focused on child safety fosters the growth of the global baby safety devices market. However, the prevalence of substandard counterfeit products and rigorous regulations across the regions hamper the growth of baby safety device businesses. Besides restraining factors, innovative breakthroughs in smart and IoT technology and endeavors to unlock cost-effective and premium quality devices strengthen consumer trust while creating lucrative opportunities for the baby safety devices market.
Regional Insights
The Americas have shown a strong affinity for baby safety devices, mainly attributed to rising awareness of infant safety and the technological advancements in baby care products. The United States contributes to the market with its high standards in product quality, strict safety regulations, and escalating number of nuclear families. The surge in dual-income households has also contributed to the region's demand for high-quality baby safety devices.
The EMEA region has also experienced a robust demand for baby safety devices, with economies including Germany and the UK prioritizing child safety needs. Additionally, the strong presence of global manufacturers in these regions has made a wide variety of safety devices easily accessible and has fostered the growth of the baby safety devices market. The adoption of baby safety devices in the Middle East and Africa is guided by increasing infant population, economic growth, and rising knowledge about child safety.
The Asia-Pacific region has seen substantial growth in the baby safety devices market, buoyed by increased urbanization and growing disposable incomes. Moreover, there is an increasing awareness about baby safety standards and a rise in the number of newborns, particularly in emerging countries such as China and India, expanding the scope of baby safety devices in the region.
Recent Developments
VTech Launches Smart Nursery Baby Monitor: Revolutionary Solution for Enhanced Baby Safety and Comfort
VTech introduced the V-Care VC2105 Smart Nursery Baby Monitor, a cutting-edge baby safety device. This local AI-powered monitor offers parents access to baby sleep analytics and real-time alerts. Its features include face detection, rollover detection, and an optional danger zone alert with the table stand accessory.
Nuna Baby and Uber Announce Partnership for Uber Car Seat With Nuna
Nuna Intl BV has partnered with Uber Technologies, Inc. to offer parents and caregivers the convenience of requesting a ride that includes a Nuna RAVA car seat through the Uber Car Seat feature. This pilot program initially launched in New York City and Los Angeles, with plans for expansion to other cities in the near future.
KidCo Acquires BuggyGear; Baby Safety & Travel Gear Company Expands into Premium Stroller Accessories
KidCo, Inc., a trusted family-owned and operated brand, has acquired BuggyGear, a line of innovative products designed for families on the go. The BuggyGear collection features a range of premium stroller accessories, including stroller locks, travel fans, and stroller hooks. In addition to the BuggyGuard lock, KidCo also provides a variety of stroller hooks and CoolFans with three different speeds, featuring a built-in flashlight and a USB charging port.
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Type: Integration of sensors technology into baby safety devices providing real time monitoring with enhanced efficiency
- Distribution Channel: Growing preference for online distribution channel due to its convenience
- End User: Increasing utilization of specialized products by hospitals and nursing homes with enhanced feature
Industry Insights
- Market Disruption Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Framework Analysis
Market Drivers
- Need to monitor baby activities for physically away parents
- Government initiatives spreading awareness of products regarding baby safety
- Growing adoption in nursing homes and hospitals focused on child safety
Market Restraints
- Limited acceptance and awareness of the products in developing countries
Market Opportunities
- Advancements in technology and materials for baby safety devices
- Increasing availability of baby safety devices through online sales channels
Market Challenges
- Issues associated with counterfeit baby safety devices
Key Players
- AmSafe Inc.
- Argos Limited
- Artsana Group
- Baby Cache
- Baby Jogger
- Baby Trend, Inc.
- BabySecure
- Baby's Dream Furniture
- Britax Child Safety, Inc.
- CenTrak, Inc.
- Combi Corporation
- Cosatto Ltd.
- Coswell SpA
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Graco Children's Products Inc.
- iBaby Labs, Inc.
- Infant Optics
- Jane Group
- KidCo, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- Nuna Intl BV
- Panasonic Holdings Corporation
- Peg Perego S.p.A.
- Regal Lager, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- VTech
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Type
- Baby Monitors
Bathroom Safety
- Cabinet & Drawer Locks
- Faucet Covers
- Scald Detectors
- Toilet Locks
- Bedrails Prevention
- Car Seat Safety
Child Proofing Electrical Outlets
- Outlet Plates
- Outlet Plugs & Covers
- Power Strip Covers
Child Proofing Gates
- Hardware-Mounted Gates
- Pressure-Mounted Gates
Door Protection
- Door Knob Covers
- Door Locks
Furniture Guards
- DVD/VCR Protectors
- Edge & Corner Guards
- Tip Guards or Anchors
Kitchen Safety
- Appliance Protectors
- Drawer & Cabinet Locks
Pool Safety
- Pool Alarms
- Pool Cover
- Pool Fences
- Smoke Alarms & Carbon Monoxide Detectors
Window Protection
- Cord Protection
- Window Guards
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
End User
- Assisted Living Facility
- Homecare Settings
- Hospitals
- Nursing Homes
Region
Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
