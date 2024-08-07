Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sexual Wellness Market by Product Type (Condoms, Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits, Intimate Care), Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Grocery Stores, Online Stores) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sexual Wellness Market grew from USD 37.67 billion in 2023 to USD 40.50 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.64%, reaching USD 63.09 billion by 2030.







Sexual wellness products and services apply to various consumer segments, including individuals, couples, and healthcare providers. Sexual wellness products promote understanding of sexual health and the importance of safe sex practices. However, issues related to the safety and quality of products can damage consumer trust. Moreover, improvements in sexual wellness products are anticipated to increase their adoption by the end-use sectors worldwide.



Regional Insights



The sexual wellness market is developing in the Americas owing to educational initiatives and the mainstreaming of sex-positive attitudes. The demand is high for products that enhance intimacy, sexual health, and pleasure in the Americas. The sexual wellness market represents a developing landscape in the APAC region with an influx of local and international players, cultural shifts, and increased consumer education leading to elevated demand for sexual health products.

Due to cultural differences, countries within the EU Union represent diverse consumer needs and behaviors. Regulations and sexual education initiatives in the EU impact the market significantly. The Middle East represents a complex market due to conservative social norms and stringent regulations regarding sexual education and products. Cultural, economic, and social factors greatly influence the African sexual wellness market.

Recent Developments

MyMuse Forays into Sexual Health; Launches Gummies in Collaboration with Setu



MyMuse, the renowned sexual wellness brand, unveiled its 'Desire: Boost Gummies' in partnership with the acclaimed nutraceutical company, Setu. This innovative product ushers MyMuse into the sexual health sector, broadening its diversified spectrum of offerings, which already comprises sensual massagers, premium lubricants, interactive intimacy games, and a variety of intimate care essentials.



Brenntag Specialties Signs Distribution Agreement with United-Guardian, Inc. in the U.S. and Canada, Unveiling Expanded Holistic Wellness Product Line



Brenntag, the global distributor of chemicals and ingredients, declared a new alliance with United-Guardian for the distribution of NATRAJEL, a revolutionary polymer series tailored for the sexual wellness sector in the United States and Canada. These COSMOS-certified hydrogels cater to a variety of applications, such as lubricants, intimate wipes, and treatments for vaginal dryness, echoing the rising consumer preference for natural and ethical intimate care solutions.



Good Glamm-backed Sirona Hygiene Acquires Sexual Wellness Brand Bleu in All-Cash Deal



Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd, a specialist in feminine hygiene products and backed by Good Glamm Group, completed the acquisition of sexual wellness brand Bleu. This strategic move was finalized as an all-cash transaction, underscoring Sirona Hygiene's commitment to expanding its footprint in this niche yet rapidly growing market segment. This acquisition promises to bolster Sirona Hygiene's product portfolio and solidify its position in the sexual wellness domain, reflective of the industry's expanding consumer base and increasing demand for health-conscious alternatives.



Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Sexual Wellness Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Type: Significant penetration of condoms globally

Distribution Channel: Expanding sales of sexual wellness products on eCommerce platforms

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Market Drivers

Prevalence of AIDS and HIV and Other STDs

Government Initiatives Promoting Sexual Health and Wellness

Importance of Personal Hygiene and Awareness of Sexual Health Through Media

Market Restraints

Issues Related to Safety and Advertising of the Products

Market Opportunities

Latest Innovations in the Development of Products and Applications

Rise in the Availability and Accessibility of Sexual Wellness Products Online

Market Challenges

Limited Awareness and Social Stigma Associated with Sexual Wellness Products

Key Company Profiles

Bijoux Indiscrets

BioFilm, Inc.

BMS Factory

Bodywise International LLC

California Exotic Novelties, LLC

Church & Dwight Co.,Inc.

Convex Latex Pvt. Ltd.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Hot Octopuss Ltd.

Karex Berhad

Kessel Medintim GmbH

Kindly Health

LELO

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Oddity Healthcare Private Limited

OhnutCo.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

TENGA Co., Ltd.

Veru Inc.

WOW Tech Group

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Product Type

Condoms

Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits

Intimate Care

Lubricants, Oils & Massage Gels

Sexual Health Supplements

Vibrators, Sex Toys & Devices

Distribution Channel

Drug Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

