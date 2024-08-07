Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sexual Wellness Market by Product Type (Condoms, Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits, Intimate Care), Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Grocery Stores, Online Stores) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sexual Wellness Market grew from USD 37.67 billion in 2023 to USD 40.50 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.64%, reaching USD 63.09 billion by 2030.
Sexual wellness products and services apply to various consumer segments, including individuals, couples, and healthcare providers. Sexual wellness products promote understanding of sexual health and the importance of safe sex practices. However, issues related to the safety and quality of products can damage consumer trust. Moreover, improvements in sexual wellness products are anticipated to increase their adoption by the end-use sectors worldwide.
Regional Insights
The sexual wellness market is developing in the Americas owing to educational initiatives and the mainstreaming of sex-positive attitudes. The demand is high for products that enhance intimacy, sexual health, and pleasure in the Americas. The sexual wellness market represents a developing landscape in the APAC region with an influx of local and international players, cultural shifts, and increased consumer education leading to elevated demand for sexual health products.
Due to cultural differences, countries within the EU Union represent diverse consumer needs and behaviors. Regulations and sexual education initiatives in the EU impact the market significantly. The Middle East represents a complex market due to conservative social norms and stringent regulations regarding sexual education and products. Cultural, economic, and social factors greatly influence the African sexual wellness market.
Recent Developments
MyMuse Forays into Sexual Health; Launches Gummies in Collaboration with Setu
MyMuse, the renowned sexual wellness brand, unveiled its 'Desire: Boost Gummies' in partnership with the acclaimed nutraceutical company, Setu. This innovative product ushers MyMuse into the sexual health sector, broadening its diversified spectrum of offerings, which already comprises sensual massagers, premium lubricants, interactive intimacy games, and a variety of intimate care essentials.
Brenntag Specialties Signs Distribution Agreement with United-Guardian, Inc. in the U.S. and Canada, Unveiling Expanded Holistic Wellness Product Line
Brenntag, the global distributor of chemicals and ingredients, declared a new alliance with United-Guardian for the distribution of NATRAJEL, a revolutionary polymer series tailored for the sexual wellness sector in the United States and Canada. These COSMOS-certified hydrogels cater to a variety of applications, such as lubricants, intimate wipes, and treatments for vaginal dryness, echoing the rising consumer preference for natural and ethical intimate care solutions.
Good Glamm-backed Sirona Hygiene Acquires Sexual Wellness Brand Bleu in All-Cash Deal
Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd, a specialist in feminine hygiene products and backed by Good Glamm Group, completed the acquisition of sexual wellness brand Bleu. This strategic move was finalized as an all-cash transaction, underscoring Sirona Hygiene's commitment to expanding its footprint in this niche yet rapidly growing market segment. This acquisition promises to bolster Sirona Hygiene's product portfolio and solidify its position in the sexual wellness domain, reflective of the industry's expanding consumer base and increasing demand for health-conscious alternatives.
Strategy Analysis & Recommendation
The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Sexual Wellness Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$40.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$63.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Product Type: Significant penetration of condoms globally
- Distribution Channel: Expanding sales of sexual wellness products on eCommerce platforms
Industry Insights
- Market Disruption Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Framework Analysis
Market Drivers
- Prevalence of AIDS and HIV and Other STDs
- Government Initiatives Promoting Sexual Health and Wellness
- Importance of Personal Hygiene and Awareness of Sexual Health Through Media
Market Restraints
- Issues Related to Safety and Advertising of the Products
Market Opportunities
- Latest Innovations in the Development of Products and Applications
- Rise in the Availability and Accessibility of Sexual Wellness Products Online
Market Challenges
- Limited Awareness and Social Stigma Associated with Sexual Wellness Products
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Product Type
- Condoms
- Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits
- Intimate Care
- Lubricants, Oils & Massage Gels
- Sexual Health Supplements
- Vibrators, Sex Toys & Devices
Distribution Channel
- Drug Stores
- Grocery Stores
- Online Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Region
Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
