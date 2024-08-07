$1.25+ Trillion Gift Cards Market by Type (E-Gifting, Miscellaneous Closed Loop, Music and Streaming Gift Cards), Application (Coffee Shop, Entertainment, Restaurants or Food Chains) 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gift Cards Market by Type (E-Gifting, Miscellaneous Closed Loop, Music and Streaming Gift Cards), Application (Coffee Shop, Entertainment, Restaurants or Food Chains) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Cards Market size was estimated at USD 827.11 billion in 2023, USD 879.43 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% to reach USD 1.27 trillion by 2030.



They come in two primary forms: closed-loop cards, which can only be utilized at the issuing retailer, and open-loop cards, which are often powered by major credit card processors, making them universally accepted at any business that accepts those credit cards. The proliferation of gift cards is largely driven by their convenience, universality, the rise of digital gifting, and a growing preference for cashless transactions. Technological advancements have streamlined the purchasing and redemption process, with digital or e-gift cards gaining traction due to immediate delivery and ease of use.

However, there is a possibility of loss or theft, expiration dates or inactivity fees diminishing their value, and limitations on where they can be used, particularly with closed-loop cards, impede their adoption. Some issuers are offering protection for registered cards, extending expiration dates, or removing fees to improve the user experience to sustain their utility. The personalization and customization of gift cards are also areas of potential expansion as consumers seek unique gifting options. Moreover, the introduction of eco-friendly, biodegradable, or digital-only cards aligns with a growing environmental consciousness.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, particularly the United States, the gift card market is mature and highly integrated, with both open-loop cards and closed-loop cards being immensely popular. The production of gift cards in this region typically involves sophisticated personalization technologies and efforts toward sustainability, with digital gift cards gaining rapid traction. North American companies dominate in terms of innovation and market share, with an ecosystem consisting of retailers, financial institutions, and specialized gift card companies.

The Asia-Pacific region presents a more fragmented picture, with rapid growth and adoption of mobile and e-gift card solutions underpinned by the prevalence of mobile payment systems and the rise of eCommerce. Production in APAC is diversifying, with a significant increase in digital solutions and environmentally friendly physical cards. Numerous local companies are emerging, specializing in gift card solutions, increasingly engaging in partnerships with regional retailers and fintech firms to leverage the expanding digital consumer base.

In Europe, particularly Western Europe, gift card usage is high, with a strong focus on consumer protection and regulatory compliance in their production and distribution. Digitalization is progressing steadily, emphasizing security features and multi-currency functionality to cater to a more global consumer base. Companies in EMEA tend to be diverse, ranging from established global players to local retailers keen on tapping the gift card market to incentivize customer loyalty and engagement.

Recent Developments

Restaurant.com Owner RDE Acquires Gift Card Marketplace CardCash.com



RDE, the company behind Restaurant.com, completed the acquisition of CardCash.com, a player in the secondary gift card space, in a strategic move to solidify its presence in the lucrative gift card market. This merger promises to enhance consumer savings through a synergistic model that leverages digital convenience. As customers gain access to an enriched selection of discounted gift cards, the expanded product offerings are expected to tap into the substantial domestic gift card industry.



Onbe and CardCash Partner to Offer Instant Virtual Cards



CardCash, an online marketplace dedicated to the buying and selling of unused gift cards, revolutionized the way consumers manage unwanted gift cards by partnering with Onbe for an innovative solution. This collaboration has led to the creation of an instant virtual Mastercard payment option, providing immediate spending capabilities for users across any merchant accepting Mastercard. By incorporating Onbe's virtual card options with CardCash's existing payout alternatives, including checks, ACH, and PayPal, consumers now have a diversified and flexible range of choices for liquidating their unused gift cards.



InComm Payments and Meal Train Partner to Supply Gift Card Options for Individuals Organizing Meal Support



InComm Payments announced an exclusive partnership with Meal Train, the innovative online platform designed to coordinate meal giving for those experiencing significant life events. This collaboration is expected to extend Meal Train's offerings to include a robust selection of InComm Payments' physical and digital gift cards, enhancing the ways customers can provide support through meal deliveries, grocery shopping, dining options, and more. The partnership brings popular consumer brand gift cards into the fold and introduces InComm's proprietary card brands, available in multiple designs for a personalized touch.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $879.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1278.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Increasing use of eGifting and open loop gift cards owing to their convenience and universal acceptability

Application: Adoption of entertainment and retail gift cards to serve the dual purpose of routine use and special occasion gifting

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Market Drivers

Increasing Market Penetration through E-Commerce Industry and Employee Reward System

Innovative and Personalized Gift Cards to Increase Sales

Growing Traction in Airport Lounges and Duty-Free Retailing

Market Restraints

Concerns Related to Security and Privacy

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand as Promotion Tools and Market Penetration in Emerging Economies

Technological Advancements with Quicker and Easy Payment Solutions and Digitization

Market Challenges

Issues Pertinent to Plastic Utilization and Chances of Loss of Money

Key Company Profiles

Airbnb, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

Best Buy Co., Inc.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

Carrefour Group by Majid Al Futtaim Holding

Costco Wholesale Corporation

eBay Inc.

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Givex Corporation

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Home Depot Product Authority, LLC

InComm Payments by e2Interactive, Inc.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

J Sainsbury PLC

JCB Co., Ltd.

JD Sports Fashion PLC

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Macys.com, LLC

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Target Corporation

The Kroger Company

Virgin Red Limited

Walgreen Co.

Walmart Inc.

ZARA by ITX MERKEN, B.V.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Type

E-Gifting

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Music and Streaming Gift Cards

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Universal Accepted Open Loop

Application

Coffee Shop

Entertainment

Restaurants or Food Chains

Retail

Travel

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

