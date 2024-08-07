WOO X Unveils Prelaunch Perpetual Futures Market with Orderly Token

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a leading centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its prelaunch perpetual futures market, featuring the highly anticipated and not yet listed Orderly token. This groundbreaking offering allows traders to speculate on the prices of tokens prior to their official release, providing unique opportunities for early market engagement.



The prelaunch perpetual futures contracts on WOO X are designed to enable traders to engage in price discovery and hedging strategies well before the tokens are officially launched. This innovative product addresses the speculative fervor surrounding major airdrops and token generation events (TGE), empowering traders to capitalize on potential market movements.

“WOO X is at the forefront of trading innovation. The introduction of prelaunch perpetual futures is a bold step forward, providing our traders with unparalleled opportunities to engage with high-potential projects at the earliest stages,” said Willy Chuang, COO of WOO X. “This launch underscores our commitment to continually enhancing the trading experience with cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our users.”

Ran Yi, Co-Founder of Orderly Network, added, “The upcoming token launch marks a significant milestone for Orderly Network. Our goal has always been to provide a comprehensive and permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading. We are excited to see how this launch will enhance our ecosystem and further drive the adoption of decentralized finance solutions.”

Subject to market conditions and regulatory compliance, upon the token's official launch and listing on major exchanges, the prelaunch perpetual futures contract will seamlessly convert into a regular perpetual futures contract.

Traders can access the prelaunch perps market on the WOO X desktop app under the “Trade” tab or on the mobile app by navigating to the “Markets” tab and selecting “Prelaunch”.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of professional traders.

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.

The content of this document has been translated into different languages and shared throughout different platforms. In case of any discrepancy or inconsistency between different posts caused by mistranslations, the English version on our official website shall prevail.

Pre-market trading activity and prices may reflect certain market expectations but should not be considered indicative or predictive of the official listing price. The official listing price is subject to various factors, which may differ from those influencing pre-market trading.

Access to prelaunch perpetual futures markets and other related services may vary by user and can be limited based on various factors that WOO X may consider. WOO X does not guarantee the availability of its services to all users at all times.