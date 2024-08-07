Airport Sleeping Pods Market Outlook 2024-2030: Smart Airport Sleeping Pods Make it Into the Spotlight

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Sleeping Pods - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airport Sleeping Pods is estimated at US$71.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$103.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the airport sleeping pods market is driven by several factors. As airports continue to evolve into more passenger-centric spaces, sleeping pods are playing a crucial role in meeting the diverse needs of modern travelers. The increasing number of long-haul and connecting flights, coupled with the growing trend of airport layovers, is boosting demand for convenient rest options within airports. Additionally, heightened awareness of passenger well-being and the need to provide enhanced customer experiences are prompting airports to invest in such amenities. The rise in air traffic, especially in major international hubs, is creating a demand for more innovative solutions to manage passenger flow and improve airport services.



Advances in travel and comfort technology are making these pods more appealing and accessible to a wide range of travelers. Furthermore, the competitive nature of the aviation industry is pushing airports to differentiate themselves by offering unique and premium services like sleeping pods. The growing adoption of smart airport technologies and the emphasis on providing a seamless travel experience are also supporting the expansion of the airport sleeping pods market.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Single Occupancy Sleeping Pods segment, which is expected to reach US$61.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The Shared Occupancy Sleeping Pods segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $19.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $9.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured):

GoSleep

Minute Suites, LLC

napcabs GmbH

Snooze At My Space

SnoozeCube

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $71.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $103.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Airport Sleeping Pods: Hallowed Spaces for Weary Passengers

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025

All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

With Oil Prices Influencing Cost of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2025

Competition

Airport Sleeping Pods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improving Outlook for the Aerospace Industry Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Recovery in Air Passenger Traffic & Passenger Footfall Strengthens the Business Case for Modernizing Airport Amenities With Sleeping Pods: Scheduled Passengers Boarded by the Global Airline Industry (Million) for Years

Sleep Deprivation During Air Travel Strengthens the Business Case for Airport Sleeping Pods

Smart Airport Sleeping Pods Make it Into the Spotlight

Sustainable Sleeping Pods Make Strong Business Sense for Airports Buckling Under the Pressure of Ensuring Sustainable Operations

As Global Pollution Continues to Rise, the Focus on Sustainable Airports Brings Sustainable Sleeping Pods Into the Spotlight: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Growing Spending on Airport Construction Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Airport Expansions Drive Demand for Innovative Rest Solutions: Global Spending on Airport Construction (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Growing Focus on Supplementing Airport Revenues With Non Aeronautics Facilities Bodes Well for Installations of Sleeping Pods

Untapped Potential for Revenue Management in Airports Brings Good News for Sleeping Pods to be Integrated Into the Revenue Mix Strategy: Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Rising Investments in Smart Airports Provides the Launchpad for the Concept of Airport Sleeping Pods

Strong Synergy of Smart Airports and Sleeping Pods Emerges to the Surface: Global Market for Smart Airports (In US$ Million) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

