Electric Drives Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $63.7 Billion by 2030 - Integration with IoT and Industry 4.0 Technologies Propels Growth

The global market for Electric Drives is estimated at US$26.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$36.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.





The growth in the electric drives market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for automation and energy efficiency in industrial processes is a primary driver, as businesses seek to enhance productivity while reducing operational costs. Technological advancements in drive systems, including the adoption of advanced materials and digital technologies, are enhancing performance and reliability, making electric drives more attractive for various applications. The expanding use of electric drives in renewable energy projects, driven by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to sustainable energy sources, is also contributing to market growth.



Additionally, government regulations and incentives promoting energy-efficient technologies are encouraging the adoption of electric drives across different sectors. The ongoing digital transformation in industries and the push towards smart manufacturing are further propelling the demand for advanced electric drive systems. These factors collectively underscore the robust growth of the electric drives market, highlighting their critical role in the future of industrial automation and energy management.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the AC Drives segment, which is expected to reach US$34.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.0%. The DC Drives segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $8.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 406 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Electric Drives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency Throws the Spotlight on Electric Drives

Advances in Power Electronics Propel Growth in Electric Drive Market

Increasing Use in Industrial Automation Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growing Adoption in Electric Vehicles Generates Demand for High-Performance Drives

Technological Innovations in Variable Frequency Drives Drives Adoption

Expansion of Renewable Energy Systems Sustains Growth in Electric Drive Market

Increasing Focus on Precision Control and Automation Accelerates Market Demand

Regulatory Standards for Energy Efficiency and Emission Reduction Spurs Market Growth

Integration with IoT and Industry 4.0 Technologies Propels Market Growth for Electric Drives

Development of Compact and Lightweight Drives Strengthens Market Potential

Growing Demand for HVAC Systems Generates Interest in Efficient Electric Drives

Rising Investment in Infrastructure Development Spurs Market Growth

Development of Customized Drive Solutions Expands Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 106 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

