Pharmacovigilance Aspects of Licensing Agreements - 2-Day Training Course (Online) November 27-28, 2024 - Learn How to Satisfy Good Pharmacovigilance Practice and Quality Management Requirements

Whilst licensing agreements involving medicines are primarily driven by commercial factors, the successful handling of pharmacovigilance obligations is a critical, but frequently overlooked, consideration. Negotiating the safety arrangements to ensure regulatory compliance by both partners can be a complex process, which is further compounded by a lack of harmonisation and clarity of the regulations around the world.

This intensive one-day seminar will review the existing global requirements relating to pharmacovigilance in contractual agreements. The emphasis will be on practical advice as to how to remain compliant with the legal obligations and how to satisfy good pharmacovigilance practice and quality management requirements, as well as how to promote harmonious business partnerships.

A practical workshop session will help consolidate the information provided under the guidance of our expert trainers.

Benefits of Attending

Make sense of the licensing agreement jungle

of the licensing agreement jungle Ensure you stay compliant with global pharmacovigilance requirements

you stay compliant with global pharmacovigilance requirements Understand what the regulators expect

what the regulators expect Master the essentials of licensing agreements - safety and business considerations

the essentials of licensing agreements - safety and business considerations Consider the legal status and role of pharmacovigilance licensing agreements

the legal status and role of pharmacovigilance licensing agreements Discuss audit and compliance aspects of third-party agreements

Who Should Attend?

The programme will be of interest to all personnel involved in business development and licensing agreements, including those working in drug safety and pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and drug registration, medical directors, R&D directors and company lawyers.

Agenda

Global regulatory framework

EU, USA and what ICH says

How it impacts partnerships

What the regulators expect From the pharmacovigilance system From the MAH From the MAH's partners



Best pharmacovigilance practices in licensing agreements

Types of agreement

Safety Data Exchange Agreement

Who is responsible for what?

Joint handling of pharmacovigilance issues

Legal aspects

The legal status and role of pharmacovigilance agreements

Drafting pharmacovigilance agreements Contract basics, dos and don'ts Terminology, form and content Using templates

Contractual liability and indemnities

Amendment and termination of pharmacovigilance agreements

Audit and compliance aspects of third-party agreements

Regulatory expectations and inspections

Which agreements to examine at audit

What to look for in safety data exchange agreements at pharmacovigilance audit

Which partners to audit and how

Measuring partner/other party compliance

Workshop - practical aspects of licensing agreement

