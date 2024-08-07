ePharmacies Business Research Report 2023-2030: Data Analytics and AI Innovations Expand Capabilities, Consumer Trust in Online Transactions Strengthens Business Case

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ePharmacies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for ePharmacies is estimated at US$97.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$323.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Regulatory support and evolving digital health policies are pivotal in facilitating the growth of e-pharmacies. Regulations allowing electronic prescriptions and the expansion of mail-order services within healthcare plans are critical enablers. Additionally, logistics and distribution innovations, including the potential use of drones for delivery, are set to improve the reliability and speed of pharmaceutical deliveries, supporting the operational model of e-pharmacies.

These factors collectively underscore a shift towards more integrated and technologically advanced healthcare solutions, reflecting broader trends towards digitalization in response to changing consumer needs and the ongoing evolution of healthcare practices.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Over-the-Counter Products segment, which is expected to reach US$223.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.8%. The Prescription Medicine segment is also set to grow at 20.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $28.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.7% CAGR to reach $55.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $97.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $323.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Online Healthcare Services Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growing Internet Penetration Spurs Growth in ePharmacy Adoption

Increased Smartphone Usage Generates Demand for Mobile Health Solutions

Aging Population Strengthens Business Case for Convenient Medication Access

Consumer Preference for Home Delivery Propels Growth of ePharmacies

Technological Advancements in Telemedicine Drives Adoption of ePharmacy Services

Cost Savings and Discounts Offered by ePharmacies Drive Consumer Shift

Improved Digital Payment Solutions Sustain Growth in Online Purchases

Enhanced User Experience and Interface Design Generates Demand

Data Analytics and AI Innovations Expand ePharmacy Capabilities

Increasing Chronic Disease Prevalence Propels Demand for Convenient Medication Access

Expansion into Rural and Remote Areas Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Consumer Trust in Online Transactions Strengthens Business Case for ePharmacies

Rising Investments in Health Tech Innovations Spur Market Growth

Here's How Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns Impact Market

1mg Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Canada Drugs

DocMorris NV

Dr Fox Pharmacy

eDrugstore.com

Express Scripts Holding Company

Giant Eagle, Inc.

InternationalDrugMart.com

MediSave

Netmeds Marketplace Limited

OptumRx, Inc.

PlanetRx

Rowlands Pharmacy

The Kroger Company

Walgreen Co.,

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Zur Rose Group AG

