Italy Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2024: Average Number of Brands Carried by Stores is Decreasing, Average Number of Brands Carried by Stores is Decreasing

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distribution of Kitchen Furniture in Italy, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the structural characteristics of the sector's retail stores do not show significant annual variations but tend to change over the medium to long term. Compared to previous surveys, there has been a reduction in the average size of retail outlets and areas dedicated to kitchens.

Additionally, the average number of brands carried by stores is decreasing, influenced by the spread of flagship stores as a sales and brand-strengthening strategy by manufacturers. The average selling price of kitchens has grown, in line with the list price increases registered in recent years.

The report now in its ninth edition, aims to:

Analyze the qualitative characteristics of kitchen furniture retail stores in Italy;

Assess the service quality in the retail stores and the related Trade Satisfaction for 16 major kitchen brands in the Italian market;

Provide benchmarks for companies in the sector in terms of service, offering an independent 'certification' of achieved results and a training tool for the sales force.

The study examines data gathered from a survey conducted with the direct collaboration of nearly 400 kitchen furniture retail stores in Italy, during March-April 2024. The publisher has analyzed the results, providing a detailed overview and a useful tool to describe the specialized distribution in Italy in terms of store size, number of brands carried, customer types, number of kitchens sold, average price and related costs, design, preferred kitchen models, and sustainability.

The report also focuses on the main kitchen brands operating in the Italian market, brands that received a high number of mentions from the participants in the survey.

The analysis, aimed at evaluating service, prices and margins, product, and promotion, structured into 17 criteria, has identified the strengths and weaknesses of each brand and allowed for a direct comparison among competitors.

The 17 considered criteria are:



Service:

Sales support material available to the retailer

Ease of contacting/relating with the company

Loyalty to the distribution channel

Timeliness of deliveries

Post-sales technical support and willingness to meet customer needs

Support in setting up displays

Availability of graphic software

Prices and margins:

Prices

Average unit margin on products sold

Quality/price ratio

Product:

Assortment breadth

Innovation

Breadth and depth of kitchen range

Breadth and depth of appliance range

Breadth and depth of table, chair, and accessory range

Promotion:

Brand awareness and consumer advertising campaigns

Promotional policy

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis of Kitchen Furniture Brands Carried by Retail Stores

Kitchen Brands Carried and Number of Mentions

Total Exhibition Area and Exhibition Area Dedicated to Kitchens

Number of Kitchens Sold

Average Price of a Kitchen Sold

Impact of Related Expenses on the Average Selling Price of the Kitchen: Worktops, Appliances, Transport/Installation/Disposal Costs

Use of Design Software

Supplier Change

"Preferred" Kitchen Models by Retail Stores

Preferred Materials by Retail Stores

Sustainability

Trade Satisfaction

Evaluations of the Characteristics of the Brands Service Prices and Margins Product Promotion

Strengths and Weaknesses of the Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19b5oj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.