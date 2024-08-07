New EU GMP Annex 1: Compliant Aseptic Operations Training Course (November 26-28, 2024) - Regulatory Requirements, Its Effects on Aseptic Production, Terminal Sterilization Expectations, Quality Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New EU (European Union) GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Annex 1: Compliant Aseptic Operations Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
During this training, all changes in Annex 1 will be evaluated, and the minimum requirements that aseptic operations must meet will be discussed and presented to the participants through examples.
This course will address all current aseptic process guidance and it will provide participants with the opportunity to refresh their knowledge. How to minimize the risks of quality risk management principles will be discussed and the basics of microbiology will be explained. Environmental monitoring, bioburden and sterility assurance will be evaluated through examples, and the terms of cleaning, disinfection, sanitation and decontamination will be explained.
In Annex 1, the principles of Contamination Control Strategy (CCS), which is one of the most important expectations, will be evaluated and guidance will be given on how to prepare a sample CCS. Examples of the expectations of the health authorities regarding sterilization and visual control will be presented, and the points to be considered in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Water, Steam, and Gas systems will be covered.
Clean room classification, Personal Air Lock (PAL), Material Air Lock (MAL) concepts, and critical aspects in Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS) and Isolator systems that are starting to replace clean rooms will be evaluated. In addition, robust production techniques such as Blow Fill Seal (BFS) and Form Fill Seal (FFS) will be emphasized. The inconveniences encountered due to the violation of the microbial rules that must be followed in sterile environments due to various reasons will be conveyed with sample applications.
Important aspects of critical aseptic process simulation operations, previously known as media fill, airflow visualization study, aseptic filling, and closure will be shared with the participants.
In the last part of the training, the expectations of the health authorities of quality assurance and aseptic operations will be included, and the expectations of regulatory authorities such as FDA, MHRA, TGA, WHO, PIC/S from aseptic operations and the new Annex 1 will be addressed, and the most common deviations will be evaluated with recommendations.
Benefits of Attending
- Learn about the regulatory requirements of the revised Annex 1, its effects on aseptic production, terminal sterilization expectations and quality challenges
- Gain tips on how to overcome difficulties still experienced despite the enactment of Annex 1
- Have the opportunity to examine examples of experiences of colleagues and health authority inspectors in using Annex 1
- Examine solution proposals for the CCS
- Hear recommendations on critical topics such as environmental monitoring, cleaning and disinfection, personnel and facility hygiene
- Gain knowledge of barrier separation technologies, alternative production techniques, and regulations for processing different sterile products
- Have the opportunity to evaluate the integration of the automation applied in the production environment in terms of GMP
- Hear suggestions regarding the analysis of trends encountered in aseptic production
- Get an insight into the focus of health authority inspections in the future
In addition, under Annex 1 the qualification of aseptic production personnel, education and training requirements, and examples of personal skills they should have will be learned.
The expectations of the regulatory authorities and the questions that may be encountered in audits/inspections will also be discussed.
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
Personnel in the following roles and departments:
- Quality Assurance and Quality Control Validation
- R&D
- Audit
- Regulatory
- IT
- Warehouse and supply chain
- Engineering
- Procurement
- Health Authority Inspectors
Key Topics Covered
Day 1
Welcome and Introduction
Aseptic Processing Guidelines and Regulations
- EU, PIC/S GMP Annex:1
- FDA sterile drug products produced by aseptic processing - current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)
- WHO, MHRA, TGA, PMDA Guidelines
Aseptic Facility Design Principles
- Facility types
- Equipment impact on facility design
- Process impact on facility design
- System impact on facility design
Quality Assessment and Mitigation in Aseptic Operations
- Sterility, probability, acceptability
- Risk mitigation
Risk Management Application Examples
- Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEA)
- Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP)
- Process Hazard Analysis (PHA)
- Failure Tree Analysis (FTA)
- Example: Sterile Product Filling and Finished Product
Microbiology Fundamentals
- Microbiological culture media
- Microbiology laboratory techniques
- Objectionable microorganisms
- Rapid microbiological methods
- Microbiological challenges
Environmental Monitoring
- Why is environmental monitoring (EM) performed?
- Types of environmental monitoring
- Precautions when conducting environmental monitoring
- Trending of EM data
- Example: Environmental monitoring investigation study
Bioburden Control & Sterility Assurance
- Sterility testing
- Bioburden determination
Workshop 1
- A: How do you support GMP documentation for purchased disinfectants or sporicides?
- B: What test methods do you use for efficacy testing? Do they align with regulatory expectations?
- C: What do we mean when we talk about Continuous Improvement?
Day 2
Recap of Day Two
Cleaning, Disinfection, Sanitation, Decontamination
- Example: Wiping mopping strategies
- Example: Disinfectant qualification
Can CCS be Achieved via Cleaning and Disinfection?
Sterilization
- What is the difference between sterilization and sanitization
- Types of sterilization processes
- Pre-Use Post Sterilization Integrity Testing (PUBSIT) issues
- Example: How to validate the dry heat sterilization process?
Visual Inspection
- Manual inspection
- Semi-automated inspection
- Automated inspection
- Critical Utilities
- Water systems
- Pure steam
- Process gases
- HVAC
Cleanroom Design and Operation, Airlock Concept
- Design specifications
- Basic & concept design
- Modular and flexible cleanrooms
- Typical design mistakes
- Airlock concept (PAL, MAL)
BFS, FFS
- BFS equipment
- Product design
- Equipment design
- Facility design
- Qualification consideration
- Product contamination
- Example: Do you have a defect library?
High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters
Workshop 2
- A: What happens if a positive culture results after processing the Biological Indicators (BI) in a validated steam sterilization cycle?
- B: Data integrity considerations in Bacterial Endotoxin Test
RABS & Isolator Technology
- Isolators for Personnel and Environmental Protection
- Closed RABS
- Cytotoxic Drug Preparation Isolator
- Aseptic Transfer Systems (Liquid/Solid)
- Decontamination of Aseptically Operated Isolators
- Monitoring of the Process Environment
- Barrier System Flaws
- Validation
Day 3
Contamination Control Strategy
- CCS plan, do, check, act
- Supplementary documents
- Example: What type of documents should be included in a CCS?
- Example: Methods for contamination detection
Microbial Contamination Investigation Errors
- What is wrong thinking?
- Extraordinary Environmental Monitoring
- Case studies
How to Prevent Residue, Rouge and Fibers
- Facility appearance
- Residue, rogue, and rust remediation/prevention
- How to manage the risk of reusables in the Aseptic Processing Area
Aseptic Process Simulation (APS)
- What is an APS?
- What is the purpose?
- What are the limitations?
- APS dos and don'ts
- APS duration
- APS interventions
- APS incubation
- APS Out of Specification (OOS) Investigation
Personnel Behaviour, Qualification, Aseptic Gowning Techniques
- Why are personnel important?
- Holistic Operator Behaviour and Qualification Program
- Potential sources of particulates and gowning measures
- Considerations when defining gowning
- How to prepare a User Requirement Specification (URS) for aseptic garments
- Fabric selection and qualification
Airflow Visualization in Aseptic Manufacturing
- What is the purpose of the Airflow Visualization Process?
- What do we need for a successful AF Visualization?
- Smoke Generation Devices
- Video recording - static and dynamic conditions
- Documentation and data integrity
- How to report an AF operation?
Sterile Product Filling, Stoppering, Sealing
Quality Assurance and Control for Aseptic Operations
Workshop 3
- How to validate contamination control in Rapid Transfer Port Chambers
Regulatory Considerations for Aseptic Processing
- Audit and inspection findings
