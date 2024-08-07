Chemical Logistics Market Analysis and Outlook 2024-2028 by Service, End-user and Region

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chemical Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemical logistics market is forecasted to grow by USD 67.7 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growth of chemical industry, increased use of multimodal transportation in chemical logistics, and growth in port infrastructure reduces dwelling time of vessels at ports.

The study identifies the introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the chemical logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of large-sized vessels in sea transportation and digital transformation in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The chemical logistics market is segmented as below:

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

By End-user

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Speciality chemical industry

Others

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemical logistics market vendors.

Also, the chemical logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

BASF SE

BRENNTAG SE

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CMA CGM SA Group

CSX Corp.

CT Logistics

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

Dow Chemical Co.

DSV AS

Dupre Logistics LLC

FedEx Corp.

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

North West Carrying Company L.L.P.

PSA International Pte Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Schneider National Inc.

Univar Solutions Inc.

