Off Sight Entertainment Presents: “King Olobaniyi, African Rock King of Ekinrin-Adde” in London

LONDON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Off Sight Entertainment is thrilled to announce the premiere of “King Olobaniyi, African Rock King of Ekinrin-Adde”, an extraordinary stage play produced by the renowned James Olobaniyi-Jegede. This captivating production will be held on 9th November 2024 at St Luke’s Hall, Peckham, located on Chandler Way, SE15 6DT, London, beginning promptly at 4 PM.

“King Olobaniyi, African Rock King of Ekinrin-Adde” transports audiences back to the years 1926 to 1948, during the reign of King Olobaniyi. Known as the African Rock King, Olobaniyi possessed the incredible ability to transform into a physical rock, using this power to defend his kingdom of Ekinrin-Adde against external threats. This play beautifully combines elements of history, mythology, and drama to celebrate the legacy of a heroic monarch and his remarkable journey.

The lead role of King Olobaniyi will be brought to life by the talented Abimbola Jegede, supported by an ensemble of notable characters, each contributing to a rich and immersive storytelling experience. Audiences can expect a performance that honors African culture and heritage through powerful acting, compelling dialogue, and stunning visual effects.

Event Details:

• Date: 9th November 2024

• Time: Performance begins at 4:00 PM sharp

• Venue: St Luke’s Hall, Peckham, Chandler Way, SE15 6DT, London

Ticket Information:

Tickets for “King Olobaniyi, African Rock King of Ekinrin-Adde” are available for purchase now. Secure your tickets at www.africanrockking.com , Eventbrite, and all leading ticket outlets.

About Off Sight Entertainment:

Off Sight Entertainment is a premier production company dedicated to showcasing diverse and impactful stories. With a focus on high-quality entertainment, Off Sight Entertainment strives to bring unique and culturally significant narratives to audiences around the world.

About James Jegede:

James Jegede is a distinguished producer known for his passion for storytelling and commitment to excellence. His works have been celebrated for their depth, creativity, and ability to resonate with audiences. “King Olobaniyi, African Rock King of Ekinrin-Adde” is a testament to his dedication to bringing African stories to the forefront of the theatrical world.

Join us for an unforgettable evening as “King Olobaniyi, African Rock King of Ekinrin-Adde” graces the stage in London. Experience the magic, the history, and the heroism of a story that transcends time and culture.