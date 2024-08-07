U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report 2024-2030: Focus on Bone Graft Substitutes, Orthopedic Growth Factors and Cellular Allografts

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Bone Graft Substitutes, Orthopedic Growth Factors, Cellular Allografts, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market was valued at over $5 billion. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, reaching over $7.2 billion during the forecast period.
The comprehensive report on the U.S. market for orthopedic biomaterials covers various segments, including bone graft substitutes (allografts, demineralized bone matrices (DBMs), xenografts, and synthetic bone grafts). The report also encompasses orthopedic growth factors, cellular allografts, orthopedic cell therapy (bone marrow aspirate concentrate and platelet-rich plasma), hyaluronic acid (HA) viscosupplementation (single-, two-, three-, and five-injection cycles), and orthopedic cartilage repair.
The cartilage repair segment includes osteochondral allografts, meniscal allografts, autologous chondrocyte implantation, particulated juvenile allografts, and microfracture adjuncts.
DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
- Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
- Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Insights
The orthopedic biomaterials market is heavily influenced by demographic trends, especially the aging population and the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis (OA) in the spine. The rise in spinal fusion procedures is closely linked to the growing number of OA cases, which correlate with advancing age. Since the first wave of baby boomers began retiring in 2008, the population at risk for degenerative diseases has expanded, increasing the demand for treatments such as bone grafts.
As the elderly population continues to grow and obesity rates remain high, the prevalence of degenerative diseases is expected to rise. This demographic shift underscores a heightened need for orthopedic biomaterials and restorative procedures, driving market growth throughout the forecast period.
U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Share Insights
- In the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market, three main competitors dominate: Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker.
- Medtronic maintained its leading position in 2023, particularly excelling in the bone graft substitute segment and the growth factor market with its successful INFUSET product.
- DePuy Synthes held the second-largest market share, a position it has consistently maintained. The company demonstrated significant strength in the bone graft substitute and cellular allograft segments and also distributed the leading hyaluronic acid product. DePuy Synthes offers a demineralized bone matrix (DBM) product processed by the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF) and the DBX product line, which complements its spinal hardware business. The DBX line includes an osteoinductive and osteoconductive bone graft substitute combined with DBM. Additionally, DePuy Synthes distributes Monovisc and Orthovisc, single- and three-injection hyaluronic acid products manufactured by Anika Therapeutics.
- Stryker secured the third-largest market share, supported by its extensive product portfolio in the bone graft substitute, growth factor, and cellular allograft markets. This position was largely achieved through strategic acquisitions of several previous competitors.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|388
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Overview
2. Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market
3. Market Overview
4. Product Assessment
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Product Portfolios
4.2.1 Bone Graft Substitutes
4.2.2 Growth Factors
4.2.2.1.1 NELL-1 Bone Biologics
4.2.2.1.2 INFUSE by Medtronic
4.2.2.1.3 OsteoAMP by Bioventus Surgical
4.2.2.1.4 OP-1T by Stryker/Olympus Biotech (Delisted)
4.2.2.1.5 The Osteogrow Study
4.2.2.1.6 AUGMENT Bone Graft
4.2.2.1.7 Amplex Osteobiologic Bone Graft Substitute
4.2.2.1.8 i-FactorT Peptide Bone Matrix
4.2.3 Cellular Allografts
4.2.4 Cell Therapy
4.2.4.1 Platelet-Rich Plasma
4.2.4.2 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate
4.2.5 Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation (HAV)
4.2.6 Cartilage Repair
4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
4.4 Clinical Trials
5. U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis
5.3 Drivers and Limiters
5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.6 Company Profiles
5.7 SWOT Analysis
6. Procedure Numbers
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Procedures
6.2.1 Total Orthopedic Biomaterial Procedures by Segment
6.2.2 Orthopedic Bone Grafting Procedures
6.2.3 Orthopedic Growth Factor Procedures
6.2.4 Orthopedic Cellular Allograft Procedures
6.2.5 Orthopedic Cell Therapy Procedures
6.2.6 Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Procedures
6.2.7 Orthopedic Cartilage Repair Procedures
7. Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitute Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
7.4 Unit Analysis
7.4.1 Allograft Bone Graft Substitute Unit Analysis
7.4.2 Xenograft Bone Graft Substitute Unit Analysis
7.4.3 Demineralized Bone Matrix Allograft Bone Graft Substitute Unit Analysis
7.4.4 Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute Unit Analysis
7.5 Drivers and Limiters
7.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
8. Orthopedic Growth Factor Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market Overview
8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
8.3.1 Orthopedic Growth Factor Market
8.3.2 Cervical Disc Degeneration Orthopedic Growth Factor Market
8.3.3 Tibial Fracture Orthopedic Growth Factor Market
8.3.4 Spine Orthopedic Growth Factor Market
8.3.5 Ankle and Hindfoot Fusion Orthopedic Growth Factor Market
8.4 Unit Analysis
8.5 Drivers and Limiters
8.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
9. Orthopedic Cellular Allograft Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
9.3.1 Orthopedic Cellular Allograft Market
9.3.2 Cervical Spine Orthopedic Cellular Allograft Market
9.3.3 Lumbar Spine Orthopedic Cellular Allograft Market
9.3.4 Foot and Ankle Cellular Allograft Market
9.3.5 Trauma Cellular Allograft Market
9.4 Drivers and Limiters
9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
10. Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
10.3.1 Platelet-Rich Plasma Market
10.3.2 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Market
10.4 Unit Analysis
10.4.1 Platelet-Rich Plasma Units Sold by Indication Anatomy
10.4.2 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Units Sold by Indication Anatomy
10.5 Drivers and Limiters
10.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
11. Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Market
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Benefits of Viscosupplementation
11.1.2 Synovial Fluid
11.1.3 Product Types
11.1.3.1 Single-Injection Products
11.1.3.2 Two-Injection Cycle Products
11.1.3.3 Three-Injection Cycle Products
11.1.3.4 Three-/Five-Injection Cycle Products
11.1.4 Reimbursement
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
11.4 Drivers and Limiters
11.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
12. Orthopedic Cartilage Repair Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
12.4 Unit Analysis
12.4.1 Osteochondral Allograft Cartilage Repair Units Sold by Patient Type
12.4.2 Meniscal Allograft Cartilage Repair Units Sold by Patient Type
12.4.3 Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation Cartilage Repair Units Sold by Patient Type
12.4.4 Particulated Juvenile Cartilage Repair Units Sold by Patient Type
12.4.5 Microfracture Adjunct Cartilage Repair Units Sold by Patient Type
12.5 Drivers and Limiters
12.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Company Coverage:
- Allergan
- LifeLink Tissue Bank
- AlloSource
- LifeNet Health
- Alphatec Spine
- Medtronic
- Arthrex
- MTF
- Aziyo
- Novabone
- Baxter
- Nuo Therapeutics
- Berkely Advanced Biomaterials
- NuVasive
- Biocomposites
- Orthofix
- Biogennix
- OrthogenRx
- Biologica
- Osiris Therapeutics
- Bioventus
- Osteogenics
- Celling Biosciences
- Osteomed
- Cerapedics
- Ostetic
- Cingal
- RTI Surgical
- Collagen Matrix/Regenity
- Sanofi
- CONMED
- Smith & Nephew
- Curasan
- Solvita
- DCI Donor Services
- Spinal Elements
- DePuy Synthes
- Stryker
- Etex
- Surgalign Holdings
- Exactech
- Terumo
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Fidia
- ThermoGenesis
- Globus Medical
- Vericel
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- Vivex
- Healiva
- Xtant Medical Holdings
- Isto Biologics
- Zimmer Biomet
