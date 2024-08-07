Automotive Connector Market Forecast Report 2024: Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Rising Demand for In-car Entertainment Drives Market Growth - A $117.12 Billion Market by 2028

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Connector Market by Application, Vehicle Type and Region: Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive connector market recorded a value of US$117.12 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%, for the time period of 2024-2028.

Factors such as accelerating sales of autonomous cars, growing digital ad spending in automotive industry, upsurge in millennial population, rising developments in Europe connector market, surging urbanization and increase in safety concerns among consumers would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by reliability concerns in automotive connectors. A few notable trends may include rising demand for in-car entertainment, growing demand for electric vehicles and growth in car glass market.

Based on application, the global market was dominated by the general automotive connectors, owing to the growing sophistication of automotive sensors and infotainment systems. Based on vehicle type, the global market was dominated by passenger cars, due to the various product innovations such as adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance and departure warning systems.



The fastest growing regional market was China, due to the rise in production of advanced vehicles such as autonomous cars and heavy-duty vehicles. Also, owing to the availability of raw materials, advanced manufacturing facilities and low cost workers, China has become a major exporter of numerous auto components across the world.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive connector market.

The major regional markets (China, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and ROW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Sumitomo Electric Industries, Aptiv, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., Hirose Electric Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $72.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $117.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Main Purpose of Automotive Connectors

1.3 Basic Components of Automotive Connectors

1.4 Megatrends in Automotive Connector Industry



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Economic Growth

2.2 Decline in Automobile Sales

2.3 Downfall in Auto Parts Export

2.4 Impact on Auto Parts Dealerships



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Automotive Connector Market by Value

3.2 Global Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Automotive Connector Market by Application

3.4 Global Automotive Connector Market by Vehicle Type

3.5 Global Automotive Connector Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific (Ex. China & Japan)

4.5 Japan

4.6 ROW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Accelerating Sales of Autonomous Cars

5.1.2 Growing Digital Ad Spending in Automotive Industry

5.1.3 Upsurge in Millennial Population

5.1.4 Rising Developments in Europe Connector Market

5.1.5 Surging Urbanization

5.1.6 Increase in Safety Concerns among Consumers

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Demand for In-car Entertainment

5.2.2 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Growth in Car Glass Market

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Reliability Concerns in Automotive Connectors



6. Company Profiles

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Aptiv

TE Connectivity

Amphenol

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

Hirose Electric Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgikgs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.