Regina Graul, Ph.D., Promoted to Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), today announced that Regina Graul, Ph.D., has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, President, and member of the Board of Directors. Since Dr. Graul joined Cyclerion as President in early December 2023, she has strengthened all aspects of the company. She has been working closely with the Board of Directors to prioritize building shareholder value by reducing Cyclerion’s operating costs while leading a world-class search and evaluation team, currently triaging multiple business development prospects for which Cyclerion believes it is well suited.



“From the day Regina arrived at Cyclerion, she has done impressive work, quickly assessing the state of the company, challenging the status quo and executing on strategic objectives. She has been the momentum, driving the assessment of new therapies for patients, and looking for ways to enhance value for shareholders,” said Errol DeSouza, Ph.D., Chairperson of Cyclerion Therapeutics. “What Cyclerion has accomplished under her leadership in this short time is notable, and we have great confidence in her ability to steer Cyclerion to a new era of growth and success.”

“I am enthusiastic about stepping into the CEO role and continuing to shepherd the evolution of Cyclerion.” said Dr. Graul. “In partnership with the finance team, we have reduced operational costs while forming a top-notch diligence team – comprised of external experts in their respective fields – currently in advanced stages of conducting promising asset evaluations. With multiple exciting possibilities to choose from, we look forward to building a vibrant new future for Cyclerion.”

Graul continued, “I have a clear view of the amount of work and risks that we are facing, but I believe we have the know-how and grit to build upon Cyclerion’s current foundation to achieve new heights and unlock value for both patients and shareholders.”

About Regina Graul

Dr. Graul has a proven track record of being a catalyst for progress across a variety of positions in the biopharmaceutical industry over the past 20+ years. She is a growth-oriented leader, prioritizing innovation and nurturing a culture of creativity. Prior to her appointment as President in December 2023, Regina was Vice President at EQRx, where she led, in parallel, multiple large cross-functional development teams in oncology. Previously, she served as the head of internal innovation, was a strategic program leader, and partnered with business development to identify licensing opportunities at Cyclerion. Her industry career began at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (formerly Microbia Inc.) after completing a postdoctorate at MIT, as a medicinal chemist inventing molecules that transitioned to the clinic. She received her Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry from Rice University and her B.A. in chemistry from Saint Anselm College.

