Endexx Corporation Issues Correction and Highlights Revenue Growth

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a leading provider of innovative plant-based health and wellness products, today issued a correction to its previously reported financial results and highlighted the significant revenue growth achieved in recent months.

Correction to Financial Report

In the Q2 2024 Shareholder Report, the revenue for Q2 2024 was incorrectly stated as $3,275,735, which represents the revenue for the six-month period ending March 31, 2024. The correct revenue figure for Q2 2024 (the three months ending March 31, 2024) is $2,181,012.

Financial Highlights

Despite the initial reporting error, Endexx Corporation is pleased to announce:

1. Revenue Growth: The company achieved a revenue of $3,275,735 for the six-month period ending March 31, 2024, demonstrating robust growth and expanding market presence.

2. Gross Profit: The gross profit for Q2 2024 was $1,246,677, reflecting effective cost management and improved profitability.

3. Net Loss Reduction: The net income for Q2 2024 was $506,837, representing a significant improvement compared to the previous quarter’s net loss of $828,902.

"We are committed to maintaining transparency and accuracy in our financial reporting," said Brad Listermann, Interim CEO of Endexx Corporation. "We apologize for any confusion caused by the reporting error and are pleased to highlight our continued growth and financial improvements. Our focus remains on delivering value to our shareholders through innovative products and strategic market expansion."

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all-natural, plant-derived wellness products and topical skincare products. Its products, ranging from balms, creams, lotions, kinds of butter, masks, scrubs, and oils, are aimed at promoting healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research, ensuring functional formulations with ingredients for optimal absorption and skin health support. www.endexx.com

About HYLA

HYLA, a division of Endexx, markets proprietary non-nicotine, guarana, and L-Dopa-based vape products in various flavors. The HYLA device is a first-of-its-kind non-nicotine vape product in the United States, offering up to 4,500 puffs per device. HYLA is currently distributed in 10 countries, with distribution agreements in an additional nine countries. www.tryhyla.com

