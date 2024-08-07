Ocular Therapeutix™ Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

SOL-R AXPAXLI™ Repeat Dosing Study in Wet AMD Acceptable to FDA as Registrational Trial



Enrollment in SOL-1 Continues to Accelerate and SOL-R Actively Enrolling Patients

Cash Balance of $459.7M as of June 30, 2024, Expected to Fund Operations into 2028

Ocular Will Host a Q2 2024 Conference Call and Webcast Today, August 7th, at 8:00 AM ET

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provided recent business highlights, including an update on the Phase 3 AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI) wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) program.

“I am pleased to report that Ocular is making outstanding progress in 2024. Over the last six months, we have clarified our mission of becoming a leader in the treatment of retinal disease and thoughtfully assembled the team to deliver this mission. The exemplary work of our clinical team has allowed Ocular to accelerate enrollment in the SOL-1 superiority study of AXPAXLI in wet AMD and to swiftly design and initiate the SOL-R non-inferiority repeat dosing study. We are also pleased to report that the FDA has now confirmed that SOL-R is appropriate for use as our second registrational study,” said Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “In June, we held a successful Investor Day that allowed us to put SOL-1 and SOL-R into context as complementary studies, addressing questions on durability and repeat dosing. We believe this could put us in a strong position to target a favorable label for AXPAXLI in wet AMD, potentially providing desired flexibility for physicians. The Investor Day also provided us with an opportunity to review the durable and consistent data from the HELIOS study in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR). With these HELIOS data, plus data from our two prior clinical trials in wet AMD, we remain extremely enthusiastic about our SOL-1 and SOL-R registrational studies.”

Dr. Dugel concluded, “We believe this is just the beginning of a new age in retinal disease care, and we look forward to updating the investment community and our stakeholders on our progress.”

Recent Achievements and Upcoming Milestones:

Initiated site activation and patient enrollment in SOL-R AXPAXLI repeat dosing registrational study (Phase 3, wet AMD). Multiple sites are now active with several subjects enrolled in this study designed to produce commercially meaningful data and which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed is appropriate for use as Ocular’s second adequate and well controlled study to support a potential New Drug Application (NDA). SOL-R compares AXPAXLI dosed every six months (Q6M) to the current standard of care, aflibercept (2 mg) dosed every eight weeks. A third arm evaluating 8 mg aflibercept dosed Q6M is incorporated to ensure adequate masking, in alignment with FDA guidance for non-inferiority studies. The study incorporates five aflibercept (2 mg) loading doses around two evaluation visits to exclude subjects with significant retinal fluid fluctuations, designed specifically for patient enrichment. The Company believes this patient enrichment design may improve the probability of success for the clinical trial by reducing patient variability. SOL-R aims to randomize approximately 825 subjects who are treatment naïve or have been diagnosed with wet AMD in the study eye within three months prior to enrollment.

During its June Investor Day, the Company announced 60 active study sites, and 151 subjects enrolled in various stages of loading and randomization, as of June 7, 2024. Site activation and patient enrollment continue to accelerate in the superiority study comparing a single AXPAXLI implant to a single aflibercept (2 mg) injection, after both arms receive two aflibercept (2 mg) loading doses. Positive HELIOS 48-week data presented at June Investor Day and ASRS (Phase 1, NPDR). The 48-week HELIOS results showed that all signals of diabetic retinopathy severity scale (DRSS) improvement were observed in AXPAXLI-treated subjects while any vision threatening complications that developed in the study were in the sham-treated control group. In the Phase 1 study, AXPAXLI was administered without a loading dose of aflibercept and demonstrated DRSS stability or improvement with durable effect through 48 weeks and was generally well-tolerated, with no reported incidence of intraocular inflammation, iritis, vitritis or vasculitis, in subjects with NPDR. The impressive data were selected for a late-breaker presentation during the 42nd American Society of Retina Specialist (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting.



Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, Financial Results

Total cash and cash equivalents were $459.7 million as of June 30, 2024. Based on current plans and related estimates of anticipated cash inflows from DEXTENZA®, the Company believes that its current cash balance is sufficient to support its planned expenses, obligations, and capital expenditure requirements into 2028.

Total net revenue was $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, an 8.3% increase over total net revenue of $15.2 million in the comparable period in 2023, driven by increased revenues from DEXTENZA sales. The Company expects full-year 2024 total net revenues for DEXTENZA to be between $62.0 million and $67.0 million, compared to $57.9 million reported in 2023. Total net revenue includes both gross DEXTENZA product revenue, net of discounts, rebates, and returns, which the Company refers to as net product revenue, and collaboration revenue.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $28.9 million versus $15.1 million for the comparable period in 2023, reflecting an increase in overall clinical expenses associated with product development programs, specifically the ongoing enrollment in the SOL-1 Phase 3 clinical trial, and the design and initiation of start-up activities in the SOL-R Phase 3 clinical trial, as well as additional personnel and professional services to support these clinical trials.

Selling and marketing expenses were $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $11.2 million for the comparable quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting a decrease in professional fees and stock compensation and other personnel costs.

General and administrative expenses were $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 versus $8.2 million in the comparable quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in one-time personnel-related costs, including stock-based compensation expense for certain employees who departed the Company, restructuring costs, and professional services, including legal expense.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $(43.8) million, or a net loss of $(0.26) per share on both a basic and diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $(20.7) million, or a net loss of $(0.26) per share on both a basic and diluted basis, for the comparable period in 2023. The net loss in the second quarter of 2024 included a $(3.0) million non-cash loss attributable to the changes in the fair value of the derivative liability associated with the Barings credit facility, as compared to a $1.1 million non-cash gain attributable solely to the change in the fair value of the derivative liability associated with the Company’s convertible notes for the comparable quarter in 2023.

Outstanding shares as of August 2, 2024, were approximately 155.9 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Ocular Therapeutix will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET to discuss recent business progress and second quarter financial results. To access the call, please dial: 1 (800) 343-4136 (United States) or 1 (203) 518-9843 (International) and reference the conference ID “OCULAR”. To access the webcast, please click here. The live and archived webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn or X.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects for the Company, including the development and regulatory status of the Company's product candidates; the timing, design, and enrollment of the Company's SOL-1 and SOL-R Phase 3 clinical trials of AXPAXLI (also called OTX-TKI) for the treatment of wet AMD; the Company's plans to advance the development of AXPAXLI and its other product candidates; the potential utility of any of the Company's product candidates; the Company's objective to become a leader in retinal care; the Company's guidance regarding its projected total net product revenues for DEXTENZA; the Company's cash runway and the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; and other statements containing the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "goal", "may", "might", "plan", "predict", "project", "target", "potential", "will", "would", "could", "should", "continue", and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 459,690 $ 195,807 Accounts receivable, net 30,232 26,179 Inventory 2,547 2,305 Restricted cash — 150 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,116 7,794 Total current assets 498,585 232,235 Property and equipment, net 10,887 11,739 Restricted cash 1,614 1,614 Operating lease assets 6,005 6,472 Total assets $ 517,091 $ 252,060 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,689 $ 4,389 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,358 28,666 Deferred revenue 269 255 Operating lease liabilities 1,656 1,586 Total current liabilities 29,972 34,896 Other liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 6,100 6,878 Derivative liabilities 22,078 29,987 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 14,000 14,135 Notes payable, net 67,132 65,787 Other non-current liabilities 114 108 Convertible Notes, net — 9,138 Total liabilities 139,396 160,929 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares and 200,000,000 shares authorized and 155,624,363 and 114,963,193 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 16 12 Additional paid-in capital 1,183,882 788,697 Accumulated deficit (806,203 ) (697,578 ) Total stockholders’ equity 377,695 91,131 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 517,091 $ 252,060





