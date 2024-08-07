Quotient Therapeutics Appoints Peter Campbell, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Therapeutics, a company pioneering somatic genomics, today announced the appointment of the company’s academic co-founder from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Peter Campbell, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).



Dr. Campbell previously served as Head of Cancer, Ageing and Somatic Mutation at the Wellcome Sanger Institute where his research program focused on the genetic changes that cells acquire throughout life, and how these mutations are related to aging, cancer, and other disease processes. His research also focused on cancer genomics, particularly genome-wide analyses of somatic mutations in tumors. Dr. Campbell has received numerous accolades over the course of his career including his election to the U.S. National Academy of Medicine in 2022, in recognition for his contribution to the field of cancer genomics. He was also awarded the Royal Society’s Darwin Medal in 2023 for his significant discoveries and major influence in the fields of cancer genomics and somatic evolution. Dr. Campbell received his Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

“The somatic genome holds tremendous untapped insights into the genetic changes that result in some of today’s most debilitating diseases,” said Dr. Campbell. “Quotient’s Somatic Genomics platform has the potential to identify intrinsically validated genes, proteins, and pathways that can be used as targets for the development of transformative therapies in a wide range of indications. After devoting considerable time to helping establish the company, the opportunity to lead the scientific efforts at Quotient was irresistible. I see remarkable potential to realize the full promise of this revolutionary approach and technology to develop treatments that could cure, prevent, or reverse diseases for patients.”

Jacob Rubens, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Quotient Therapeutics, added, “As one of the academic co-founders of Quotient and a pioneer in somatic genetics, Peter’s expertise and scientific leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance the first-ever Somatic Genomics platform. We’ve made remarkable progress in scaling the platform to date, and with Peter’s scientific leadership, we’ll further accelerate our research efforts to discover disease modifying therapies. I look forward to working closely with him and the rest of the team as we pioneer a new field of genetics to produce first-in-class medicines across a multitude of diseases.”

About Quotient Therapeutics

Quotient Therapeutics is the first company to systematically study the genetic variation and evolution of the trillions of cells inside the human body. The company’s Somatic Genomics platform reveals novel links between genes and disease across a broad range of therapeutic areas, enabling the discovery of transformative medicines intended to cure, prevent, or reverse disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2022, Quotient is backed by experts in the field of somatic genetics.

Media Contact:

Kristin Politi, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

kpoliti@lifescicomms.com