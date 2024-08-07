NextGen Digital Announces Receipt of Final Approval for CSE Listing and Commencement of Trading

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (“NextGen” or the “Company”) (CSE: NXT) is pleased to announce that that the Company has received final approval to list its common shares (the “Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).



The Shares will start trading on the CSE under the symbol “NXT” at market open on August 7, 2024. The Company has filed a final long-form prospectus dated July 30, 2024 with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Joel Freudman, Founder, President & CEO of NextGen, commented: “Today marks a major milestone in NextGen’s growth trajectory. Over the past two years we’ve built and commercialized two technology platforms, one in e-commerce and one linked to artificial intelligence, and we’ll look to accelerate that growth as a publicly-traded tech company on the CSE. We’ll also continue our search for potential add-on revenue-generating tech businesses.”

Added Heran (Kevin) Zhou, NextGen’s Director of Platforms & Marketing: “We are particularly enthusiastic about the growth opportunities within our Cloud AI Hosting division. Our strategy involves a rolling acquisition of additional workstations to enhance our computing capabilities with more powerful GPUs. This expansion will not only drive revenue growth but also support a greater number of innovators in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Additionally, we are committed to enhancing our infrastructure to improve network speed, the overall hosting environment and cybersecurity.”

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen is a Canadian technology company specializing in the development and acquisition of revenue-generating micro-technology digital platforms. The Company currently operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“PCS”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. From time to time the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

NextGen is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent’s website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about NextGen, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Founder, President & CEO

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

Phone: (647) 368-7789

Email: info@nextgendigital.ca

Website: https://nextgendigital.ca/

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's proposed CSE listing and the timing thereof, and the Company’s future plans and objectives for PCS and Cloud AI Hosting. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s business plans and technological development forecasts that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; technological and business risks inherent in artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and other emerging sectors that the Company may become involved in; transaction execution risks; volatility in financial markets and economic conditions; and regulatory approval processes. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.