Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Financial Highlights



Strong Recorded Music Subscription Streaming Growth Underpinned by a Robust Slate and Healthy Industry Trends

Continued Momentum in Music Publishing Led by Strength in Digital and Performance

Strong Margin Expansion and Double-Digit Growth in Operating and Free Cash Flow Reflect Solid Underlying Performance and Disciplined Cost Management

Reiterating Full-Year Operating Cash Flow Conversion Guidance of 50-60%

For the three months ended June 30, 2024

Total revenue decreased 1% , or increased 1% in constant currency

Net income increased 14% to $141 million versus $124 million in the prior-year quar ter

Operating income increa sed 10% to $207 million versus $189 million in the prior-year quarter

Adjusted OIBDA increased 6% to $316 million, versus $297 million in the p rior-year quarter, or 8% in constant currency

Cash provided by operating activities increased to $188 million, versus $146 million in the prior-year quarter





NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. today announced its third-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024.

"Our strong subscription streaming growth in Q3 was driven by the performance of our music and healthy industry trends,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group. “We’re nurturing the next generation of artists and songwriters, creating fresh impact for our iconic catalog, and working with our partners to increase the value of music. Our commitment to long-term artist development, combined with a flatter structure in recorded music, will enable us to super-serve talent and set WMG up for sustained future growth."

“Our Q3 results were highlighted by strong margin expansion and operating cash flow growth, reflecting robust streaming performance and disciplined cost management,” said Bryan Castellani, CFO, Warner Music Group. “Looking ahead, we are focused on delivering a strong close to the year. The industry remains healthy and we continue to position ourselves for long-term success.”

Total WMG

Total WMG Summary Results (dollars in millions)

For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 1,554 $ 1,564 -1 % $ 4,796 $ 4,451 8 % Recorded Music revenue 1,251 1,282 -2 % 3,885 3,664 6 % Music Publishing revenue 305 283 8 % 915 790 16 % Operating income 207 189 10 % 680 578 18 % Adjusted OIBDA(1) 316 297 6 % 1,079 918 18 % Net income 141 124 14 % 430 285 51 % Net cash provided by operating activities 188 146 29 % 450 349 29 % Free Cash Flow 160 113 42 % 367 260 41 % (1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding this measure.

Revenue was down 0.6% (or up 0.6% in constant currency). Consistent with the prior quarter, Recorded Music digital revenue growth was unfavorably impacted by the termination of the distribution agreement with BMG (the “BMG Termination”), which resulted in $26 million less revenue compared to the prior-year quarter, and a renewal with one of the Company’s digital partners (the “Digital License Renewal”), which resulted in a $3 million unfavorable impact within Recorded Music streaming revenue compared to the prior year quarter. Music Publishing digital revenue growth was unfavorably impacted by a $7 million benefit in the prior-year quarter due to a ruling by the Copyright Royalty Board in Phonorecords III upholding higher percentage of revenue U.S. mechanical royalty rates (the “CRB Rate Benefit”). Excluding the BMG Termination, the Digital License Renewal, and the CRB Rate Benefit, total revenue was up 1.7% (or 3.1% in constant currency).

Digital revenue increased 4.7% (or 5.9% in constant currency) and streaming revenue increased 5.5% (or 6.7% in constant currency). Recorded Music streaming revenue increased 5.0% (or 6.4% in constant currency); however, adjusted for the impact of the BMG Termination of $25 million and the Digital License Renewal of $3 million, Recorded Music streaming revenue was up 8.7% (or 10.2% in constant currency). Music Publishing streaming revenue increased 7.9% (the same in constant currency); however, adjusted for the impact of the CRB Rate Benefit of $7 million, Music Publishing streaming revenue was up 12.3% (the same in constant currency). Revenue increases in the quarter were also driven by growth in Music Publishing performance and synchronization revenue, partially offset by lower Recorded Music physical, licensing and artist services and expanded-rights revenue and Music Publishing mechanical revenue.

Operating income increased 9.5% (or 11.9% in constant currency) from $189 million to $207 million primarily due to the factors affecting Adjusted OIBDA discussed below, as well as a $9 million decrease in amortization expense due to certain intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and a $1 million net gain on a divestiture of certain non-core owned and operated media properties in the quarter, partially offset by $5 million of incremental expenses related to transformation initiatives and other related costs, and higher non-cash stock-based compensation of $3 million.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.4% from $297 million to $316 million (or 7.8% in constant currency) and Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 1.3 percentage points to 20.3% from 19.0% in the prior-year quarter (the same in constant currency).

The increases in Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA margin were driven primarily by strong operating performance, savings from the March 2023 restructuring plan (the “2023 Restructuring Plan”) and savings from the Strategic Restructuring Plan, of which a portion has been reinvested in the Company’s business.

Net income increased 13.7% from $124 million to $141 million. The increase in net income was primarily due to the factors described above, a loss on extinguishment of debt in the prior-year quarter, and lower income tax expense primarily due to a benefit in the quarter related to foreign derived income and the impact of exchange rates on the Company’s Euro-denominated debt resulting in a higher gain in the quarter compared to the prior-year quarter, partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses related to certain investments and an increase in interest expense, net, primarily due to increased costs on the Company’s variable rate debt.

Basic and Diluted earnings per share were $0.27 for both the Class A and Class B shareholders due to the net income attributable to the Company in the quarter of $141 million.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company reported a cash balance of $607 million, total debt of $3.978 billion and net debt (defined as total debt, net of deferred financing costs, premiums and discounts, minus cash and equivalents) of $3.371 billion.

Cash provided by operating activities increased 29% to $188 million in the quarter compared to $146 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was largely driven by strong operating performance and the timing of working capital. Capital expenditures decreased 15% to $28 million from $33 million in the prior-year quarter. Free Cash Flow, as defined below, increased 42% to $160 million from $113 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the factors affecting cash provided by operating activities described above.

Recorded Music

Recorded Music Summary Results (dollars in millions)

For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 1,251 $ 1,282 -2 % $ 3,885 $ 3,664 6 % Operating income 230 207 11 % 739 641 15 % Adjusted OIBDA(1) 281 264 6 % 965 812 19 % (1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding this measure.





Recorded Music Revenue

(dollars in millions) For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 As reported As reported Constant As reported As reported Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Digital $ 882 $ 846 $ 834 $ 2,638 $ 2,445 $ 2,434 Physical 120 126 125 385 377 380 Total Digital and Physical 1,002 972 959 3,023 2,822 2,814 Artist services and expanded-rights 159 218 215 489 555 557 Licensing 90 92 91 373 287 289 Total Recorded Music $ 1,251 $ 1,282 $ 1,265 $ 3,885 $ 3,664 $ 3,660

Recorded Music revenue was down 2.4% (or 1.1% in constant currency) driven by decreases in artist services and expanded-rights, physical and licensing revenue, partially offset by growth in digital revenue. Excluding the impact from the BMG Termination of $26 million and the Digital License Renewal of $3 million, Recorded Music revenue decreased 0.2% (or increased 1.2% in constant currency). Digital revenue was up 4.3% (or 5.8% in constant currency) and streaming revenue was up 5.0% (or 6.4% in constant currency). Adjusted for the impact of the BMG Termination of $25 million and the Digital License Renewal of $3 million, Recorded Music streaming revenue was up 8.7% (or 10.2% in constant currency). Streaming revenue reflects growth in subscription revenue of 7.0% (or 8.5% in constant currency), partially offset by a decline in ad-supported revenue of 0.4% (or growth of 0.9% in constant currency). Adjusted for the impact of the BMG Termination of $24 million and the Digital License Renewal of $3 million, subscription revenue increased 12.1% (or 13.7% in constant currency). Licensing revenue decreased 2.2% (or 1.1% in constant currency), driven by the timing of copyright infringement settlements. Physical revenue decreased 4.8% (or 4.0% in constant currency), primarily driven by timing of releases and strong U.S. releases in the prior-year quarter. Artist services and expanded-rights revenue decreased 27.1% (or 26.0% in constant currency) primarily due to lower merchandising revenue, lower concert promotion revenue primarily related to Japan and France, and a decrease in revenue related to the exit of the Company’s owned and operated media properties announced as part of the Strategic Restructuring Plan. Major sellers included Dua Lipa, Benson Boone, Zach Bryan, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots.

Recorded Music operating income was $230 million, an increase from $207 million in the prior-year quarter, and operating margin was up 2.3 percentage points to 18.4% versus 16.1% in the prior-year quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily due to the factors affecting Adjusted OIBDA discussed below, as well as an $11 million decrease in amortization expense compared to the prior-year quarter due to certain intangible assets becoming fully amortized.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.4% to $281 million from $264 million (or 7.7% in constant currency) and Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 1.9 percentage points to 22.5% from 20.6% in the prior-year quarter (the same in constant currency). The increases in Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA margin were driven primarily by strong operating performance and savings from the 2023 Restructuring Plan and the Strategic Restructuring Plan, of which a portion has been reinvested in the Company’s business.

Music Publishing

Music Publishing Summary Results

(dollars in millions) For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 305 $ 283 8 % $ 915 $ 790 16 % Operating income 53 50 6 % 185 151 23 % Adjusted OIBDA(1) 79 74 7 % 247 222 11 % (1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding this measure.





Music Publishing Revenue (dollars in millions) For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 As reported As reported Constant As reported As reported Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Performance $ 52 $ 40 $ 39 $ 155 $ 130 $ 129 Digital 194 182 181 577 477 479 Mechanical 13 16 16 43 46 47 Synchronization 42 41 41 129 126 127 Other 4 4 3 11 11 10 Total Music Publishing $ 305 $ 283 $ 280 $ 915 $ 790 $ 792

Music Publishing revenue increased 7.8% (or 8.9% in constant currency). Excluding the impact from the CRB Rate Benefit of $7 million, Music Publishing revenue increased 10.5% (or increased 11.7% in constant currency). The increase was driven by growth in digital, performance and synchronization revenue. Digital revenue increased 6.6% (or 7.2% in constant currency) and streaming revenue increased 7.9% (the same in constant currency). Excluding the CRB Rate Benefit in the prior-year quarter, Music Publishing digital revenue increased 10.9% (or 11.5% in constant currency) and streaming revenue increased 12.3% (the same in constant currency), reflecting continued market growth, expansion of our publishing catalog and timing of payments. Performance revenue increased 30.0% (or 33.3% in constant currency) due to an increase in touring activity outside the U.S. and U.S. radio activity. Mechanical revenue decreased $3 million or 18.8% (the same in constant currency), primarily driven by lower physical sales. Synchronization revenue grew 2.4% (the same in constant currency), driven by higher international commercial licensing activity, partially offset by the timing of copyright infringement settlements in the U.S.

Music Publishing operating income increased to $53 million compared to $50 million in the prior-year quarter and operating margin decreased 0.3 percentage points to 17.4%. The increase in operating income was primarily driven by the same factors affecting Adjusted OIBDA discussed below.

Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.8% to $79 million (or 8.2% in constant currency) driven by higher revenue and Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 0.1 percentage point to 26.2% from 26.1% in the prior-year quarter (the same in constant currency).

Financial details for the quarter can be found in the Company's current Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, which will be filed this morning with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This morning management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 A.M. EST.

Figure 1. Warner Music Group Corp. - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 versus June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 1,554 $ 1,564 -1 % Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue (830 ) (850 ) -2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (462 ) (461 ) — % Restructuring and impairments (1 ) — — % Amortization expense (55 ) (64 ) -14 % Total costs and expenses $ (1,348 ) $ (1,375 ) -2 % Net gain on divestiture 1 — — % Operating income $ 207 $ 189 10 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — (4 ) -100 % Interest expense, net (40 ) (38 ) 5 % Other income, net 4 20 -80 % Income before income taxes $ 171 $ 167 2 % Income tax expense (30 ) (43 ) -30 % Net income $ 141 $ 124 14 % Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2 ) (2 ) — % Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ 139 $ 122 14 % Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Class A – Basic and Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.23 Class B – Basic and Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.23 For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 4,796 $ 4,451 8 % Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue (2,501 ) (2,332 ) 7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,384 ) (1,353 ) 2 % Restructuring and impairments (96 ) (41 ) — % Amortization expense (167 ) (188 ) -11 % Total costs and expenses $ (4,148 ) $ (3,914 ) 6 % Net gain on divestiture 32 41 -22 % Operating income $ 680 $ 578 18 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — (4 ) (100) % Interest expense, net (121 ) (105 ) 15 % Other expense, net (9 ) (72 ) -88 % Income before income taxes $ 550 $ 397 39 % Income tax expense (120 ) (112 ) 7 % Net income $ 430 $ 285 51 % Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (36 ) (7 ) — % Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ 394 $ 278 42 % Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Class A – Basic and Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.53 Class B – Basic and Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.53





Figure 2. Warner Music Group Corp. - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2024 versus September 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 607 $ 641 -5 % Accounts receivable, net 1,222 1,120 9 % Inventories 92 126 -27 % Royalty advances expected to be recouped within one year 450 413 9 % Prepaid and other current assets 112 102 10 % Total current assets $ 2,483 $ 2,402 3 % Royalty advances expected to be recouped after one year 837 688 22 % Property, plant and equipment, net 464 458 1 % Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 226 245 -8 % Goodwill 2,003 1,993 1 % Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 2,309 2,353 -2 % Intangible assets not subject to amortization 150 149 1 % Deferred tax assets, net 29 32 -9 % Other assets 329 225 46 % Total assets $ 8,830 $ 8,545 3 % Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 200 $ 300 -33 % Accrued royalties 2,582 2,219 16 % Accrued liabilities 499 533 -6 % Accrued interest 29 18 61 % Operating lease liabilities, current 43 41 5 % Deferred revenue 168 371 -55 % Other current liabilities 52 57 -9 % Total current liabilities $ 3,573 $ 3,539 1 % Long-term debt 3,978 3,964 — % Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 232 255 -9 % Deferred tax liabilities, net 251 216 16 % Other noncurrent liabilities 161 141 14 % Total liabilities $ 8,195 $ 8,115 1 % Equity: Class A common stock $ — $ — — % Class B common stock 1 1 — % Additional paid-in capital 2,053 2,015 2 % Accumulated deficit (1,260 ) (1,387 ) -9 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (311 ) (322 ) -3 % Total Warner Music Group Corp. equity $ 483 $ 307 57 % Noncontrolling interest 152 123 24 % Total equity 635 430 48 % Total liabilities and equity $ 8,830 $ 8,545 3 %





Figure 3. Warner Music Group Corp. - Summarized Statements of Cash Flows, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 versus June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 188 $ 146 Net cash used in investing activities (76 ) (53 ) Net cash used in financing activities (90 ) (90 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and equivalents (2 ) (4 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents $ 20 $ (1 ) For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 450 $ 349 Net cash used in investing activities (201 ) (104 ) Net cash used in financing activities (280 ) (233 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and equivalents (3 ) 4 Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents $ (34 ) $ 16





Figure 4. Warner Music Group Corp. - Digital Revenue Summary, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 versus June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Recorded Music Subscription $ 640 $ 598 7 % Ad-Supported 223 224 — % Streaming $ 863 $ 822 5 % Downloads and Other Digital 19 24 -21 % Total Recorded Music Digital Revenue $ 882 $ 846 4 % Music Publishing Streaming $ 192 $ 178 8 % Downloads and Other Digital 2 4 -50 % Total Music Publishing Digital Revenue $ 194 $ 182 7 % Consolidated Streaming $ 1,055 $ 1,000 6 % Downloads and Other Digital 21 28 -25 % Intersegment Eliminations (1 ) (1 ) — % Total Digital Revenue $ 1,075 $ 1,027 5 % For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Recorded Music Subscription $ 1,899 $ 1,725 10 % Ad-Supported 679 650 4 % Streaming $ 2,578 $ 2,375 9 % Downloads and Other Digital 60 70 -14 % Total Recorded Music Digital Revenue $ 2,638 $ 2,445 8 % Music Publishing Streaming $ 570 $ 466 22 % Downloads and Other Digital 7 11 -36 % Total Music Publishing Digital Revenue $ 577 $ 477 21 % Consolidated Streaming $ 3,148 $ 2,841 11 % Downloads and Other Digital 67 81 -17 % Intersegment Eliminations (1 ) (1 ) — % Total Digital Revenue $ 3,214 $ 2,921 10 %

Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate our operating performance based on several factors, including the following non-GAAP financial measure:

Adjusted OIBDA

We evaluate our operating performance based on several factors, including our primary financial measure of operating income (loss) before non-cash depreciation of tangible assets and non-cash amortization of intangible assets adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation and other related expenses and certain items that affect comparability including but not limited to gains or losses on divestitures and expenses related to restructuring and transformation initiatives (“Adjusted OIBDA”). We consider Adjusted OIBDA to be an important indicator of the operational strengths and performance of our businesses. However, a limitation of the use of Adjusted OIBDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in our businesses. Accordingly, Adjusted OIBDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). In addition, our definition of Adjusted OIBDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Figure 5. Warner Music Group Corp. - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted OIBDA, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 versus June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ 139 $ 122 14 % Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 2 — % Net income $ 141 $ 124 14 % Income tax expense 30 43 -30 % Income including income taxes $ 171 $ 167 2 % Other income, net (4 ) (20 ) -80 % Interest expense, net 40 38 5 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — 4 -100 % Operating income $ 207 $ 189 10 % Amortization expense 55 64 -14 % Depreciation expense 25 22 14 % OIBDA $ 287 $ 275 4 % Restructuring and impairments 1 — — % Transformation initiatives and other related costs 18 13 38 % Net gain on divestitures (1 ) — — % Executive transition costs — 1 -100 % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 11 8 38 % Adjusted OIBDA $ 316 $ 297 6 % Operating income margin 13.3 % 12.1 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 20.3 % 19.0 % For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ 394 $ 278 42 % Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 36 7 — % Net income $ 430 $ 285 51 % Income tax expense 120 112 7 % Income including income taxes $ 550 $ 397 39 % Other expense, net 9 72 -88 % Interest expense, net 121 105 15 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — 4 -100 % Operating income $ 680 $ 578 18 % Amortization expense 167 188 -11 % Depreciation expense 77 65 18 % OIBDA $ 924 $ 831 11 % Restructuring and impairments 96 41 — % Transformation initiatives and other related costs 56 39 44 % Executive transition costs — 4 -100 % Net gain on divestitures (32 ) (41 ) -22 % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 35 44 -20 % Adjusted OIBDA $ 1,079 $ 918 18 % Operating income margin 14.2 % 13.0 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 22.5 % 20.6 %





Figure 6. Warner Music Group Corp. - Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted OIBDA, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 versus June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Total WMG operating income – GAAP $ 207 $ 189 10 % Depreciation and amortization expense (80 ) (86 ) -7 % Total WMG OIBDA $ 287 $ 275 4 % Restructuring and impairments 1 — — % Transformation initiatives and other related costs 18 13 38 % Net gain on divestitures (1 ) — — % Executive transition costs — 1 -100 % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 11 8 38 % Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA $ 316 $ 297 6 % Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA margin 20.3 % 19.0 % Recorded Music operating income – GAAP $ 230 $ 207 11 % Depreciation and amortization expense (44 ) (54 ) -19 % Recorded Music OIBDA $ 274 $ 261 5 % Restructuring and impairments 1 — — % Net gain on divestitures — — — % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs $ 6 $ 3 100 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA $ 281 $ 264 6 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA margin 22.5 % 20.6 % Music Publishing operating income – GAAP $ 53 $ 50 6 % Depreciation and amortization expense (25 ) (23 ) 9 % Music Publishing OIBDA $ 78 $ 73 7 % Net gain on divestitures — — — % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 1 1 — % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA $ 79 $ 74 7 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA margin 26.2 % 26.1 % For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Total WMG operating income – GAAP $ 680 $ 578 18 % Depreciation and amortization expense (244 ) (253 ) -4 % Total WMG OIBDA $ 924 $ 831 11 % Restructuring and impairments 96 41 — % Transformation initiatives and other related costs 56 39 44 % Executive transition costs — 4 -100 % Net gain on divestitures (32 ) (41 ) -22 % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 35 44 -20 % Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA $ 1,079 $ 918 18 % Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA margin 22.5 % 20.6 % Recorded Music operating income – GAAP $ 739 $ 641 15 % Depreciation and amortization expense (135 ) (160 ) -16 % Recorded Music OIBDA $ 874 $ 801 9 % Restructuring and impairment 89 41 — % Net gain on divestitures (17 ) (41 ) -59 % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 19 11 73 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA $ 965 $ 812 19 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA margin 24.8 % 22.2 % Music Publishing operating income – GAAP $ 185 $ 151 23 % Depreciation and amortization expense (73 ) (69 ) 6 % Music Publishing OIBDA $ 258 $ 220 17 % Net gain on divestitures (14 ) — — % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 3 2 50 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA $ 247 $ 222 11 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA margin 27.0 % 28.1 %

Constant Currency

As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we believe the presentation of revenue and Adjusted OIBDA on a constant-currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve the ability to understand our operating results and evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant-currency information compares revenue and Adjusted OIBDA between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period. We use revenue and Adjusted OIBDA on a constant-currency basis as one measure to evaluate our performance. We calculate constant-currency by calculating prior-year revenue and Adjusted OIBDA using current-year foreign currency exchange rates. Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA on a constant-currency basis should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, revenue and Adjusted OIBDA reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA on a constant-currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not a measure of performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Figure 7. Warner Music Group Corp. - Revenue by Geography and Segment, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 versus June 30, 2023 As Reported and Constant Currency

(dollars in millions) For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change As reported As reported Constant Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) U.S. revenue Recorded Music $ 517 $ 557 $ 557 (7) % Music Publishing 161 147 147 10 % International revenue Recorded Music $ 734 $ 725 $ 708 4 % Music Publishing 144 136 133 8 % Intersegment eliminations (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) 100 % Total Revenue $ 1,554 $ 1,564 $ 1,544 1 % Revenue by Segment: Recorded Music Digital $ 882 $ 846 $ 834 6 % Physical 120 126 125 (4) % Total Digital and Physical $ 1,002 $ 972 $ 959 4 % Artist services and expanded-rights 159 218 215 (26) % Licensing 90 92 91 (1) % Total Recorded Music $ 1,251 $ 1,282 $ 1,265 (1) % Music Publishing Performance $ 52 $ 40 $ 39 33 % Digital 194 182 181 7 % Mechanical 13 16 16 (19) % Synchronization 42 41 41 2 % Other 4 4 3 33 % Total Music Publishing $ 305 $ 283 $ 280 9 % Intersegment eliminations (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) 100 % Total Revenue $ 1,554 $ 1,564 $ 1,544 1 % Total Digital Revenue $ 1,075 $ 1,027 $ 1,015 6 % For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change As reported As reported Constant Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) U.S. revenue Recorded Music $ 1,652 $ 1,618 $ 1,618 2 % Music Publishing 503 415 415 21 % International revenue Recorded Music $ 2,233 $ 2,046 $ 2,042 9 % Music Publishing 412 375 377 9 % Intersegment eliminations (4 ) (3 ) (3 ) 33 % Total Revenue $ 4,796 $ 4,451 $ 4,449 8 % Revenue by Segment: Recorded Music Digital $ 2,638 $ 2,445 $ 2,434 8 % Physical 385 377 380 1 % Total Digital and Physical $ 3,023 $ 2,822 $ 2,814 7 % Artist services and expanded-rights 489 555 557 (12) % Licensing 373 287 289 29 % Total Recorded Music $ 3,885 $ 3,664 $ 3,660 6 % Music Publishing Performance $ 155 $ 130 $ 129 20 % Digital 577 477 479 20 % Mechanical 43 46 47 (9) % Synchronization 129 126 127 2 % Other 11 11 10 10 % Total Music Publishing $ 915 $ 790 $ 792 16 % Intersegment eliminations (4 ) (3 ) (3 ) 33 % Total Revenue $ 4,796 $ 4,451 $ 4,449 8 % Total Digital Revenue $ 3,214 $ 2,921 $ 2,913 10 %





Figure 8. Warner Music Group Corp. - Adjusted OIBDA by Segment, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 versus June 30, 2023 As Reported and Constant Currency

(dollars in millions) For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Change % As reported As reported Constant Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA $ 316 $ 297 $ 293 7.8 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 20.3 % 19.0 % 19.0 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA $ 281 $ 264 $ 261 7.7 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA margin 22.5 % 20.6 % 20.6 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA $ 79 $ 74 $ 73 8.2 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA margin 26.2 % 26.1 % 26.1 % For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Change % As reported As reported Constant Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA $ 1,079 $ 918 $ 918 17.5 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 22.5 % 20.6 % 20.6 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA $ 965 $ 812 $ 812 18.8 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA margin 24.8 % 22.2 % 22.2 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA $ 247 $ 222 $ 222 11.3 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA margin 27.0 % 28.1 % 28.0 %

Free Cash Flow

Our definition of Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We use Free Cash Flow, among other measures, to evaluate our operating performance. Management believes Free Cash Flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to fund our debt service requirements, ongoing working capital requirements, capital expenditure requirements, strategic acquisitions and investments, and any dividends, prepayments of debt or repurchases or retirement of our outstanding debt or notes in open market purchases, privately negotiated purchases, any repurchases of our common stock or otherwise. As a result, Free Cash Flow is a significant measure of our ability to generate long-term value. It is useful for investors to know whether this ability is being enhanced or degraded as a result of our operating performance. We believe the presentation of Free Cash Flow is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method management uses.

Free Cash Flow is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance or cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Free Cash Flow, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, Free Cash Flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Because Free Cash Flow deducts capital expenditures from “net cash provided by operating activities” (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure), users of this information should consider the types of events and transactions that are not reflected. We provide below a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable amount reported under U.S. GAAP, which is “net cash provided by operating activities.”

Figure 9. Warner Music Group Corp. - Calculation of Free Cash Flow, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 versus June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 188 $ 146 Less: Capital expenditures 28 33 Free Cash Flow $ 160 $ 113 For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 450 $ 349 Less: Capital expenditures 83 89 Free Cash Flow $ 367 $ 260

______________________________________



