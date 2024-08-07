Kornit Digital Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

  • Second quarter revenues of $48.6 million, in line with previous guidance
  • Second quarter GAAP net loss of $4.9 million; non-GAAP net income of $1.1 million
  • Generated positive cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2024
  • Both impressions and consumables grew year-over-year during the second quarter
  • Interest in our pilot of the all-inclusive click (“AIC”) program and our Apollo system remains strong, with multiple orders added to our backlog in second quarter

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We are witnessing a pivotal shift to on-demand production in the fashion industry, where consumers are demanding both increased variety and faster delivery.” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. He added, “While the positive impact of these trends on our systems sales remains muted, we again saw growth in impressions and consumables. This supports our view that our customers continue to digest available capacity.”

Mr. Samuel continued, “In the second quarter, we also received several additional Apollo orders, including four on our AIC model. Given the strong initial feedback and traction we have seen with our AIC model, we made the decision to begin piloting the model on the Atlas MAX system for screen replacement customers.” He concluded, “We look forward to updating the investor community on our long-term business plans and capital allocation strategy at our investor event planned on September 10th.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $48.6 million compared with $56.2 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower systems revenues.

  • GAAP gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 45.8% compared with 33.3% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 48.6% compared with 36.1% in the prior year period.

  • GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $33.0 million compared with $39.6 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 17.9% to $28.0 million compared with the prior year period.

  • GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.9 million, or ($0.10) per basic share, compared with net loss of $14.3 million, or ($0.29) per basic share, for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $7.4 million, or ($0.15) per basic share, for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of 2024 was -3.4% compared with -19.1% for the second quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $48 million to $52 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between 1% to 6%.

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-800-717-1738 or 1-646-307-1865. The toll-free Israeli number is 972 3 384 8161. The conference confirmation code is 71703.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 1171703. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 21, 2024. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
     
  June 30, December 31,
  2024 2023
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $22,522 $39,605
Short-term bank deposit  243,396  235,600
Marketable securities  160,121  57,292
Trade receivables, net  79,461  93,632
Inventory  70,595  67,712
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  27,062  28,546
Total current assets  603,157  522,387
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS:    
Marketable securities  128,396  223,203
Deposits and other long-term assets  10,727  8,209
Severance pay fund  286  283
Property, plant and equipment, net  47,710  50,905
Operating lease right-of-use assets  19,697  23,782
Intangible assets, net  6,623  7,647
Goodwill  29,164  29,164
Total long-term assets  242,603  343,193
     
Total assets  845,760  865,580
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Trade payables  4,794  6,936
Employees and payroll accruals  11,865  12,121
Deferred revenues and advances from customers  1,486  2,158
Operating lease liabilities  3,270  5,073
Other payables and accrued expenses  22,152  23,814
Total current liabilities  43,567  50,102
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Accrued severance pay  1,021  1,080
Operating lease liabilities  15,676  18,533
Other long-term liabilities  138  198
Total long-term liabilities  16,835  19,811
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  785,358  795,667
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $845,760 $865,580
     


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
        
Revenues       
Products$34,366  $40,083  $63,379  $71,986 
Services 14,255   16,116   29,018   31,991 
Total revenues 48,621   56,199   92,397   103,977 
        
Cost of revenues       
Products 13,271   22,620   28,962   42,999 
Services 13,066   14,886   27,012   29,213 
Total cost of revenues 26,337   37,506   55,974   72,212 
        
Gross profit 22,284   18,693   36,423   31,765 
        
Operating expenses:       
Research and development, net 10,472   12,907   21,824   25,989 
Sales and marketing 14,976   18,158   28,772   33,341 
General and administrative 7,532   8,541   14,809   17,489 
Total operating expenses 32,980   39,606   65,405   76,819 
        
Operating loss (10,696)  (20,913)  (28,982)  (45,054)
        
Financial income, net 6,435   7,018   11,781   12,422 
Loss before taxes on income (4,261)  (13,895)  (17,201)  (32,632)
        
Taxes on income 648   430   907   624 
Net loss$(4,909) $(14,325) $(18,108) $(33,256)
        
Basic loss per share$(0.10) $(0.29) $(0.38) $(0.67)
        
        
Weighted average number of shares       
used in computing basic net loss per share 47,535,212   49,554,383   47,573,334   49,720,453 
        
        
Diluted loss per share$(0.10) $(0.29) $(0.38) $(0.67)
        
        
Weighted average number of shares       
used in computing diluted net loss per share 47,535,212   49,554,383   47,573,334   49,720,453 
        


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
Revenues$48,621  $56,199  $92,397  $103,977 
         
         
GAAP cost of revenues$26,337  $37,506  $55,974  $72,212 
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (490)  (672)  (992)  (1,179)
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (453)  (493)  (872)  (844)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2) (264)  (263)  (529)  (526)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2) (160)  (160)  (320)  (320)
Restructuring expenses (3) -   -   (914)  (89)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues$24,970  $35,918  $52,347  $69,254 
         
         
GAAP gross profit$22,284  $18,693  $36,423  $31,765 
Gross profit adjustments 1,367   1,588   3,627   2,958 
Non-GAAP gross profit$23,651  $20,281  $40,050  $34,723 
         
         
GAAP operating expenses$32,980  $39,606  $65,405  $76,819 
Share-based compensation (1) (4,926)  (5,385)  (9,453)  (9,772)
Intangible assets amortization (2) (87)  (152)  (175)  (340)
Restructuring expenses (3) -   -   (757)  (206)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$27,967  $34,069  $55,020  $66,501 
         
         
GAAP Financial income, net$6,435  $7,018  $11,781  $12,422 
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (269)  (121)  116   (497)
Non-GAAP Financial income, net$6,166  $6,897  $11,897  $11,925 
         
         
GAAP Taxes on income$648  $430  $907  $624 
Non-cash deferred tax income 86  $102   173  $323 
Non-GAAP Taxes on income$734  $532  $1,080  $947 
         
         
GAAP net loss$(4,909) $(14,325) $(18,108) $(33,256)
Share-based compensation (1) 5,869   6,550   11,317   11,795 
Intangible assets amortization (2) 511   575   1,024   1,186 
Restructuring expenses (3) -   -   1,671   295 
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (269)  (121)  116   (497)
Non-cash deferred tax income (86)  (102)  (173)  (323)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$1,116  $(7,423) $(4,153) $(20,800)
         
GAAP diluted loss per share$(0.10) $(0.29) $(0.38) $(0.67)
         
Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share$0.02  $(0.15) $(0.09) $(0.42)
         
Weighted average number of shares       
         
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 47,535,212   49,554,383   47,573,334   49,720,453 
         
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 49,898,775   49,554,383   47,573,334   49,720,453 
         
         
(1) Share-based compensation       
 Cost of product revenues$490  $672  $992  $1,179 
 Cost of service revenues 453   493   872   844 
 Research and development 1,376   1,601   2,671   2,952 
 Sales and marketing 1,784   1,944   3,366   3,307 
 General and administrative 1,766   1,840   3,416   3,513 
  $5,869  $6,550  $11,317  $11,795 
(2) Intangible assets amortization       
 Cost of product revenues$264  $263  $529  $526 
 Cost of service revenues 160   160   320   320 
 Sales and marketing 87   152   175   340 
  $511  $575  $1,024  $1,186 
         
(3) Restructuring expenses       
 Cost of product revenues$-  $-  $865  $89 
 Cost of service revenues -   -   49   - 
 Research and development -   -   235   20 
 Sales and marketing -   -   190   186 
 General and administrative -   -   332   - 
  $-  $-  $1,671  $295 
         


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:       
        
Net loss$(4,909) $(14,325) $(18,108) $(33,256)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 3,191   3,654   6,515   7,527 
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues (313)  3,332   3,273   5,676 
Share-based compensation 5,869   6,550   11,317   11,795 
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 16   202   9   525 
Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities -   (43)  -   (3)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:       
Trade receivables, net 1,266   (11,248)  14,171   (16,856)
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 970   (1,682)  1,484   (766)
Inventory (3,868)  4,963   (3,964)  1,940 
Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (488)  (555)  (575)  (1,012)
Deposits and other long term assets (511)  (851)  (1,219)  (1,878)
Trade payables 1,832   (225)  (1,933)  (1,702)
Employees and payroll accruals 1,674   1,752   522   2,489 
Deferred revenues and advances from customers (364)  (2,199)  (672)  (3,237)
Other payables and accrued expenses 123   (4,378)  (2,190)  (38)
Accrued severance pay, net (30)  (161)  (62)  (62)
Other long - term liabilities 26   (330)  (60)  (690)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$4,484  $(15,544) $8,508  $(29,548)
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment$(1,439) $(1,791) $(2,723) $(5,069)
Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net 16,601   (219,997)  (7,796)  54,935 
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities -   1,250   3,494   5,250 
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 24,581   7,680   35,879   11,252 
Investment in marketable securities (26,602)  (8,911)  (44,619)  (18,935)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities$13,141  $(221,769) $(15,765) $47,433 
        
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
        
Exercise of employee stock options$7  $53  $7  $95 
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (184)  (302)  (778)  (437)
Repurchase of ordinary shares (1,427)  (14,066)  (9,055)  (20,818)
Net cash used in financing activities$(1,604) $(14,315) $(9,826) $(21,160)
        
        
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents$16,021  $(251,628) $(17,083) $(3,275)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 6,501   352,950   39,605   104,597 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period$22,522  $101,322  $22,522  $101,322 
        
        
        
Non-cash investing and financing activities:       
        
Purchase of property and equipment on credit 105   219   105   219 
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment and long term assets 455   -   1,401   - 
Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory 166   -   320   734 
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 338   (550)  (1,408)  5,487 
        



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
GAAP Revenues $48,621  $56,199  $92,397  $103,977 
         
GAAP Net Loss  (4,909)  (14,325)  (18,108)  (33,256)
Taxes on income  648   430   907   624 
Financial income  (6,435)  (7,018)  (11,781)  (12,422)
Share-based compensation  5,869   6,550   11,317   11,795 
Intangible assets amortization  511   575   1,024   1,186 
Restructuring expenses  -   -   1,671   295 
Non-GAAP Operating Loss  (4,316)  (13,788)  (14,970)  (31,778)
Depreciation  2,680   3,079   5,491   6,341 
Adjusted EBITDA $(1,636) $(10,709) $(9,479) $(25,437)
         