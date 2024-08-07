MannKind Corporation Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results: Provides Clinical Development Update

2Q 2024 Total revenues of $72M; +49% vs. 2Q 2023

YTD 2024 Total revenues of $139M; +55% vs. YTD 2023

YTD 2024 Net income of $9 million; Non-GAAP net income of $29 million

Advances two orphan lung programs to human studies MNKD-101 Phase 3 clinical trial activities initiated MNKD-201 Phase 1 clinical trial on schedule to read out 4Q 2024



DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We achieved our ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and are approaching an annual revenue run rate of over $275 million based on the first half of 2024,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “We are excited about our future as we move our orphan lung programs into Phase 1 and Phase 3 studies and look forward to the additional Afrezza data read-outs later this year. We believe our diversification strategy of allocating capital towards our pipeline, in-line growth and debt reduction sets us up to deliver sustainable short and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue Highlights

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Royalties – collaboration $ 25,592 $ 19,055 $ 6,537 34 % Revenue – collaborations and services 26,014 11,211 $ 14,803 132 % Net revenue – Afrezza 16,289 13,527 $ 2,762 20 % Net revenue – V-Go 4,491 4,818 $ (327 ) (7 %) Total revenues $ 72,386 $ 48,611 $ 23,775 49 %

Second quarter royalties for Tyvaso DPI® increased $6.5 million, or 34%, over the same period in prior year due to increased sales by United Therapeutics ("UT"). Collaborations and services revenue increased $14.8 million, or 132%, compared to the same period in 2023 primarily attributable to an increase in manufacturing activities for Tyvaso DPI. Afrezza® net revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased $2.8 million, or 20%, compared to the same period in 2023 primarily as a result of price (including a decrease in gross-to-net adjustments) and higher demand. V-Go® net revenue for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $0.3 million, or 7%, compared to the same period in 2023 as a result of lower product demand partially offset by increased price.

Commercial product gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 73% compared to 72% for the same period in 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to an increase in Afrezza net revenue.

Cost of revenue – collaborations and services for the second quarter of 2024 was $14.8 million compared to $9.0 million for the same period in 2023. The $5.8 million increase was primarily attributable to increased manufacturing volume and related production activities for Tyvaso DPI. Higher manufacturing volumes resulted in efficiencies, which contributed to a lower effective cost per unit.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $11.8 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2023. The $5.4 million increase was primarily attributed to increased costs for development activities for clofazimine inhaled suspension (MNKD-101), an Afrezza pediatric clinical study (INHALE-1), and initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of a dry-powder formulation of nintedanib (MNKD-201) for treatment of pulmonary fibrotic diseases, partially offset by lower costs for an Afrezza post-marketing clinical study (INHALE-3).

Selling expenses were $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $14.0 million for the same period in 2023. The $2.5 million decrease was primarily due to reduced personnel related to a sales force restructuring completed during the first quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses were $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $11.9 million for the same period in 2023. The $0.7 million increase was primarily attributable to increases in estimated returns associated with sales of V-Go that pre-date our acquisition of the product and personnel costs.

Interest income, net, was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2023. The $1.6 million increase was primarily due to higher yields on our securities portfolio and an increase in the underlying investments from the proceeds of the sale of 1% of our Tyvaso DPI royalties in December 2023.

Interest expense on financing liability (related to the sale-leaseback of our Danbury manufacturing facility) was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 and remained consistent with the same period in 2023.

Interest expense was $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease of $0.8 million was primarily due to repayment of the MidCap credit facility and Mann Group convertible note in April 2024.

Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 and was attributable to imputed interest and amortization of debt issuance costs on the liability recorded in connection with the sale of 1% of our Tyvaso DPI royalties in December 2023.

Loss on available-for-sale securities for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million resulting from the modification of the Thirona note terms. Gain on available-for-sale securities for the same period in 2023 was $0.9 million as a result of the change in fair value of the Thirona investment relating to credit risk.

Loss on extinguishment of debt of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 was incurred in connection with the prepayment of the MidCap credit facility and Mann Group convertible note in April 2024.

First Half of 2024

Revenue Highlights

Six Months

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Royalties – collaboration $ 48,243 $ 30,733 $ 17,510 57 % Revenue – collaborations and services 50,862 22,597 $ 28,265 125 % Net revenue – Afrezza 30,727 25,951 $ 4,776 18 % Net revenue – V-Go 8,817 9,956 $ (1,139 ) (11 %) Total revenues $ 138,649 $ 89,237 $ 49,412 55 %

Royalties related to Tyvaso DPI for the first half of 2024 increased $17.5 million, or 57%, due to increased sales by UT. Collaborations and services revenue increased $28.3 million, or 125%, compared to the same period in 2023 primarily attributable to an increase in manufacturing activities for Tyvaso DPI. Afrezza net revenue for the first half of 2024 increased $4.8 million, or 18%, compared to the same period in 2023 primarily as a result of price (including a decrease in gross-to-net adjustments) and higher demand. V-Go net revenue for the first half of 2024 decreased $1.1 million, or 11%, compared to the same period in 2023 as a result of lower product demand partially offset by increased price.

Commercial product gross margin in the first half of 2024 was 76% compared to 70% for the same period in 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to an increase in Afrezza net revenue.

Cost of revenue – collaborations and services for the first half of 2024 was $29.6 million compared to $19.7 million for the same period in 2023. The $9.9 million increase was primarily attributable to increased manufacturing volume and related production activities for product sold to UT.

R&D expenses for the first half of 2024 were $21.8 million compared to $12.1 million for the same period in 2023. The $9.8 million increase was primarily attributed to increased costs for development activities for MNKD-101, the INHALE-1 study, an Afrezza post-marketing clinical study (INHALE-3) which commenced in the second quarter of 2023, personnel expenses due to increased headcount, and initiation of a Phase 1 study of MNKD-201 for treatment of pulmonary fibrotic diseases.

Selling expenses were $23.1 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $27.3 million for the same period in 2023. The $4.2 million decrease was primarily due to reduced personnel and travel expenses related to a sales force restructuring completed during the first quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2024 were $23.3 million compared to $22.5 million for the same period in 2023. The $0.9 million increase was primarily attributable to a loss of $1.4 million related to estimated returns associated with sales of V-Go that pre-date our acquisition of the product, partially offset by reduced personnel costs.

Interest income, net, was $6.6 million for the first half of 2024 compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2023. The $3.8 million increase was primarily due to higher yields on our securities portfolio and an increase in the underlying investments from the proceeds of the sale of 1% of our Tyvaso DPI royalties in December 2023.

Interest expense on financing liability (related to the sale-leaseback of our Danbury manufacturing facility) was $4.9 million for the first half of 2024 and remained consistent with the same period in 2023.

Interest expense was $8.6 million for the first half of 2024 compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease of $1.0 million was primarily due to repayment of the MidCap credit facility and Mann Group convertible note in April 2024.

Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties was $8.6 million for the first half of 2024 and was attributable to imputed interest and amortization of debt issuance costs on the liability recorded in connection with the sale of 1% of our Tyvaso DPI royalties in December 2023.

Loss on available-for-sale securities for the first half of 2024 was $1.6 million resulting from the modification of the Thirona note terms. Gain on available-for-sale securities for the same period in 2023 was $0.9 million as a result of the change in fair value of the Thirona investment relating to credit risk.

Loss on extinguishment of debt of $7.1 million for the first half of 2024 was incurred in connection with the prepayment of the MidCap credit facility and the Mann Group convertible note in April 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments as of June 30, 2024 were $261.9 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we are presenting non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We are providing these non-GAAP financial measures to disclose additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations, and they are among the indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that we may exclude for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures; and we may in the future cease to exclude items that we have historically excluded for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, we may determine to modify the nature of adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by us in this report have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles our financial measures for net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share ("EPS") for diluted weighted average shares as reported in our condensed consolidated statements of operations to a non-GAAP presentation.

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (Loss) Basic EPS Net Loss Basic EPS Net Income Basic EPS Net Loss Basic EPS (In thousands except per share data) GAAP reported net income (loss) $ (2,014 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (5,265 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 8,616 $ 0.03 $ (15,060 ) $ (0.06 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Sold portion of royalty revenue (1) (2,559 ) (0.01 ) — — (4,824 ) (0.02 ) — — Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties 4,383 0.02 — — 8,631 0.03 — — Stock compensation 6,428 0.02 5,580 0.02 10,313 0.04 9,235 0.04 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transaction (529 ) — 251 — (1,928 ) (0.01 ) 1,205 — Loss (gain) on available-for-sale securities 1,550 0.01 (932 ) — 1,550 0.01 (932 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,050 0.02 — — 7,050 0.03 — — Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $ 14,309 $ 0.05 $ (366 ) $ — $ 29,408 $ 0.11 $ (5,552 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share – basic 273,056 $ 0.05 265,626 $ (0.00 ) 271,706 $ 0.11 264,802 $ (0.02 )

__________________________

(1) Represents the non-cash portion of the 1% royalty on net sales of Tyvaso DPI earned during the periods presented which is remitted to the royalty purchaser and recognized as royalties – collaboration in our consolidated statements of operations. Our revenues from royalties – collaboration during 2Q 2024 and the first half of 2024 totaled $25.6 million and $48.2 million, respectively, of which $2.6 million and $4.8 million, respectively, were attributed to the royalty purchaser.

Clinical Development Update

Afrezza INHALE-3 (T1DM, Afrezza vs. standard of care; phase 4 clinical trial)

First meal dosing data published online in Diabetes Care in July 2024

Randomized treatment phase top-line data/primary endpoints presented at American Diabetes Association conference in June 2024 Inhaled insulin improved the ability to achieve target A1c (<7%) by 76% over the standard of care (30% of Afrezza participants vs. 17% on standard of care) 24% of Afrezza vs. 13% on standard of care met time-in-range > 70% with no increased hypoglycemia by continuous glucose monitoring Over 50% of subjects at the end of the study expressed interest in continuing Afrezza Met 17-week primary endpoint; full 30-week data expected to read out later this year

Additional data to be presented at Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists conference in August 2024

Afrezza INHALE-1 (pediatric phase 3 clinical trial)

Upcoming expected data read-outs and planned U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") submission: Primary endpoint analysis in 4Q 2024 Full results in 1H 2025 FDA submission for label expansion in 2025



MNKD-101 (clofazimine inhalation suspension)

Phase 3 clinical trial activities initiated and site activation commenced in 2Q 2024

Co-primary endpoints of sputum conversion and patient-reported outcomes

Up to 120 global sites with 180 patients expected to be evaluated

MNKD-201 (nintedanib DPI)

Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers underway with first participant dosed in 2Q 2024

Chronic toxicology and Phase 1 results expected in 4Q 2024

MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands except per share data) Revenues: Net revenue – commercial product sales $ 20,780 $ 18,345 $ 39,544 $ 35,907 Revenue – collaborations and services 26,014 11,211 50,862 22,597 Royalties – collaboration 25,592 19,055 48,243 30,733 Total revenues 72,386 48,611 138,649 89,237 Expenses: Cost of goods sold 5,605 5,224 9,424 10,754 Cost of revenue – collaborations and services 14,772 9,013 29,551 19,696 Research and development 11,816 6,453 21,829 12,058 Selling 11,495 14,002 23,096 27,312 General and administrative 12,617 11,947 23,345 22,489 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transaction (529 ) 251 (1,928 ) 1,205 Total expenses 55,776 46,890 105,317 93,514 Income (loss) from operations 16,610 1,721 33,332 (4,277 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 3,177 1,547 6,611 2,849 Interest expense on financing liability (2,444 ) (2,449 ) (4,891 ) (4,873 ) Interest expense (6,051 ) (6,873 ) (8,618 ) (9,659 ) Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties (4,383 ) — (8,631 ) — (Loss) gain on available-for-sale securities (1,550 ) 932 (1,550 ) 932 Loss on extinguishment of debt (7,050 ) — (7,050 ) — Other expense — (143 ) — (32 ) Total other expense (18,301 ) (6,986 ) (24,129 ) (10,783 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (1,691 ) (5,265 ) 9,203 (15,060 ) Income tax expense 323 — 587 — Net income (loss) $ (2,014 ) $ (5,265 ) $ 8,616 $ (15,060 ) Net income (loss) per share – basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share – basic 273,056 265,626 271,706 264,802 Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share – diluted 273,056 265,626 279,358 (1) 264,802

__________________________

(1) Diluted weighted average shares ("DWAS") differs from basic due to the weighted average number of shares that would be outstanding upon conversion of convertible notes and exercise or vesting of outstanding share-based payments to employees. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, DWAS included 7,652 shares of outstanding share-based payments. 44,120 shares issuable upon conversion of our Senior convertible notes were excluded as their effect would be antidilutive.



