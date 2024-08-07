Grip Security Partners with GuidePoint Security to Secure SaaS Sprawl

BOSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security , a leader in SaaS identity risk management, today announced a strategic partnership with GuidePoint Security , a leading cybersecurity services and solutions provider. This partnership aims to help organizations realize the productivity and operational benefits of SaaS while effectively managing the risks introduced by end-users procuring and adopting their own SaaS applications.



Recent incidents such as the Snowflake breach have highlighted the need for organizations to enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA) across all their apps and to ensure that former employees have been comprehensively offboarded from all SaaS apps. By combining GuidePoint’s expertise in identity governance and cloud security with Grip’s cutting-edge solution, the partnership delivers advisory services and tools to effectively mitigate risk and enforce strong IGA policies.

“GuidePoint is a trusted advisor to CISOs, and we look forward to working with their team to empower companies to use their preferred SaaS applications while protecting access to critical data through strong security hygiene,” said Lior Yaari, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Grip Security. “This modern approach enables cybersecurity leaders to partner closely with business leaders, supporting business objectives without creating friction.”

“In a world where data is everywhere and accessed from anywhere, identity has become the ultimate control point. As customers look to embrace SaaS adoption, we want to support them on that journey so that security teams can support business growth while managing risk,” said Kevin Converse, VP of Identity and Access Management at GuidePoint Security.

The partnership will involve joint sales and marketing programs to raise awareness of how Grip enables secure SaaS adoption. GuidePoint's customers can take advantage of the free SaaS Sprawl Risk Assessment, which takes only ten minutes to set up and includes a focused analysis of Generative AI applications. Interested companies can request an assessment here .

About Grip Security

Grip Security is a pioneer in SaaS identity risk management, providing innovative solutions to help enterprises address the security risks associated with widespread SaaS adoption. The company’s SaaS Security Control Plane platform helps companies discover, prioritize, secure and orchestrate the mitigation and remediation of risks. The innovative approach of leveraging identity as the key control point allows companies to secure all SaaS applications and empowers enterprises to embrace SaaS adoption securely.