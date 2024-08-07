Newton Golf Shafts Named Official Driver Shaft of the 2024 World Long Drive Championship

CAMARILLO, CA., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newton Golf Shafts , carbon fiber shafts designed to promote straighter and longer shots with reduced effort, announces its designation as the Official Driver Shaft of the World Long Drive Championship, further solidifying its rapid growth in golf innovation and technology.



The Open and Women’s Division World Long Drive Championship, held at Eagles Landing Country Club in Atlanta, Georgia, from August 8-11, 2024, is an annual long drive competition featuring golfers from all over the world competing to be the world’s Long Drive champion. To see the proprietary Newton shaft technology in action, World Long Drive professional Ben Kassman will be competing with the Newton shaft in hand.

As the Official Driver Shaft of the World Long Drive Championship, Newton Golf Shafts will enjoy exclusivity in the golf shaft category. This partnership grants Newton Golf Shafts prominent on-site brand presence throughout the duration of the event as well as opportunities to engage with World Long Drive members and its audience.

Newton Golf Shafts, which launched in November of 2023, is a business division of Sacks Parente Golf , Inc. (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“SPG” or the “Company”), a technology forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other related accessories.

“We are proud to partner with the World Long Drive Championship,” said SPG Executive Chairman, Greg Campbell. “Our Newton Shafts have already captured the attention of top players on the PGA TOUR Champions, including Doug Barron, who won his first major championship with the Newton Motion Shaft in his driver, John Daly, Clark Dennis, Chris DiMarco, Ken Duke, Fred Funk, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara, Tim Petrovic, and Duffy Waldorf, among others. We look forward to showcasing our innovative technology and engaging with the passionate World Long Drive community.”

“This collaboration between Newton Golf Shafts and World Long Drive captures the shared commitment both organizations have to driving innovation, passion, and excellence in our sport. We are excited to introduce our professionals and fans to this game-improving technology,” said W. David Livingston, World Long Drive Chief Commercial Officer.

The World Long Drive Championship will be broadcasted on The Golf Channel and ESPN+.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. serves as the parent entity of technology-forward golf companies that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (U.L.B.P.) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://sacksparente.com/ . @sacksparentegolf @newtonshafts

Media Contact for SPG:

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com

Investor Contact for SPG:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

investors@sacksparente.com

About World Long Drive

The World Long Drive Championship is the largest annual domestic professional golf event not associated with the PGA of America, the PGA Tour, or the LPGA. It was first held in 1974, and since 2000 consisted of Open, Women’s, Seniors (over-45s), and Amateur events. The World Long Drive tour is comprised of nine events domestically and over 30 events internationally all culminating for the season finale World Long Drive Championship. World Long Drive tour and championship is owned and operated by GF Sports and Entertainment based out of New York, NY.