CarnoSyn® Brands Unveils TriBsyn™ - “The World’s First Paresthesia-Free Beta-Alanine Powder”

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI), CarnoSyn® Brands portfolio of patented ingredients presents TriBsyn™, a groundbreaking new carnosine booster utilizing CarnoSyn® beta-alanine and patent-pending technology to increase beta-alanine bioavailability and absorption while effectively eliminating beta-alanine related paresthesia.



The proprietary TriBsyn™ formulation successfully removes the common paresthesia sensation associated with efficacious dosages of beta-alanine, creating a brand-new opportunity to reach untapped consumers from older adults to vegetarians and vegans.

Increased carnosine levels have been scientifically proven to provide a significant range of support for general wellness, including:

Bolstering cognitive performance and improving mental fatigue

Increasing both muscle function and quality in older adults

Slowing the process of age-related health and mental decline



In clinical trials, results showed the elimination of paresthesia and an increased pharmacokinetic efficiency, confirming TriBsyn’s™ enhanced delivery and exceptional bioavailability—improving the absorption of beta-alanine by more than four times compared to conventional beta-alanine. The increased efficiency allows for product formulations with significantly less beta-alanine, thereby improving formulation flexibility for various delivery systems.

“After extensive research and trials, we are proud to announce TriBsyn™, which contains CarnoSyn®, the only beta-alanine approved by the FDA under NDI status,” said Aaron Starr, Vice President, CarnoSyn® Brands. “With the innovation of a paresthesia-free beta-alanine, TriBsyn™ sets a new standard in beta-alanine supplementation, ensuring that users can experience the full range of health benefits without the paresthesia or ‘tingling’ often experienced as a side effect. We eagerly anticipate the commercial launch of TriBsyn™ at our first industry event in September, at the 46th ESPEN Congress on Clinical Nutrition & Metabolism in Milan, Italy.”

Ken Wolf, President of NAI shared, “TriBsyn’s™ launch will bolster our presence in a plethora of dietary supplement categories as well as fortified and medical foods. There is an evolving need and growing demand for healthy aging and wellness solutions—particularly for the aging population and those with plant-based diets. We look forward to sharing this revolutionary new product with our existing customers as well as creating a new customer following.”

To learn more about TriBsyn™ visit www.tribsyn.com.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature three clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine powder, SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine tablets, and TriBsyn™ powder. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The new “paresthesia-free” TriBsyn™ powder allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the dietary supplement category, including medical and other fortified food products. To learn more about SR CarnoSyn® in active nutrition and wellness, visit www.srcarnosyn.com. For more information about the latest innovation, TriBsyn™, visit www.tribsyn.com.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI’s comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

