Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
7 August 2024

Notification of transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
  Name Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
2 Reason for the notification
  Position/status Chair
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Currency GBP
d)

 

  		Price and volume

  		Price Volume
15.52598 5,000
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume
 
  • Price
  

N/A Single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

