Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc

7 August 2024

Notification of transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status Chair

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c) Currency GBP

d)







Price and volume



Price Volume

15.52598 5,000

Aggregated information



Aggregated Volume Price



N/A Single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2024