REPEAT – Supremex Announces Date of Its 2024 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, before markets open on Thursday, August 8, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the Conference Call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Webcast.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call, please dial the following numbers. We suggest that participants call-in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

• Confirmation number: 10023550 • Local (Toronto) and international participants, dial: 647-484-8814 • North American participants, dial toll-free: 1-844-763-8274

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investors section under Webcast. To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1 855-669-9658 or 604-674-8052 and enter the code 0748. The recording will be available until Thursday, August 15, 2024.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and five manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 1,000 people. Supremex’ extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.