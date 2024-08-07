CorMedix Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on August 14, 2024

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, and will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time.



Wednesday, August 14 th @ 8:30am ET

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath®, which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576