Locus Announces Its Environmental SaaS Will Support Broader EHS Compliance Initiatives at a Top Oil & Gas Corporation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, today announced that one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies elected to expand its worldwide Locus software license to include additional functionality, regions, and sites. This expansion includes Locus EIM for additional regions, Locus' EHS compliance platform, and Locus’ purpose-built Waste Management application to provide a scalable, single system of record for enterprise-wide waste management. The implementation will span the company’s worldwide business units, commencing immediately in the US, followed by Africa in 2025, and the remainder of the company’s regions in 2026. This agreement follows a rigorous, six-month pilot deployment at a large refinery site, including thorough proof of concept testing, vendor capability analysis, and scalability and usability testing.



Under the new Master Service Agreement, the oil and gas company expanded its existing use of Locus EIM to also become the system of record for its environmental-based analytical laboratory and field data in Australia.

“Locus has supported this prestigious company with our flagship EIM software since 2003,” said Neno Duplan, Founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “As they continue to prioritize environmental risk management and expand their EHS compliance and ESG initiatives, Locus is pleased to respond with enhanced technologies to drive data integrity, accessibility, and reporting across the enterprise with Locus Platform. We are pleased that one of our longest customers continues to recognize the power and scalability of the Locus SaaS solution and selected Locus as their system of record for waste management and compliance.”

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), sustainability, and EHS compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Sempra, Corteva, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For further information regarding Locus Technologies and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.