PeopleOne Health Expands Florida Operations with Opening of New Health Center in Palatka

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleOne Health , a pioneer in value-based primary care, today announced the opening of its first health center in Palatka, Florida. Part of a strategic partnership with Putnam County Government , the Palatka center marks PeopleOne Health’s debut in the Florida market and underscores its dedication to delivering high-quality, patient-centric primary care to the Sunshine State.

In partnership with RosenCare , this initiative combines the best of both organizations’ award-winning healthcare models to address the widespread issues in primary care access experienced by many Floridians. Together, they are committed to delivering high-quality yet affordable care to regional employers, their employees, and their families, eliminating barriers and setting a new standard for primary care excellence in Central Florida.

“Partnering with the Putnam County Government to open our first Florida health center is a significant step in our mission of improving access to world-class healthcare. This community has long faced limited healthcare options, and our new center aims to address a vital need by providing much-needed services,” said Jordan Taradash , co-founder and CEO, PeopleOne Health. “By working closely with RosenCare, we will bring dramatically better care and significant savings to more communities across Florida, making a huge leap forward in improving the lives of employers and employees in this region.”

The PeopleOne Health and RosenCare Palatka center embodies a comprehensive and integrated healthcare approach, tailored to the diverse needs of Putnam County Government’s workforce and their families. The new center, located at 6100 Saint Johns Ave, Palatka, FL 32177, opened its doors on July 22. It provides primary care, lab work and diagnostics, mental health, weight management and other comprehensive preventive and treatment health services to all Putnam County Government employees and their families.

“Putnam County is excited to join forces with PeopleOne Health and RosenCare to bring the next generation of value-based primary care to our community. This will enhance the health of our workforce, and set a positive precedent for the entire region,” stated Julianne Young, deputy county administrator. “This initiative makes it possible for our employees and their families to access world-class primary care, improving the health and well-being of Putnam residents and reducing the financial and logistical barriers that have historically limited their care options.”

PeopleOne Health and RosenCare aim to expand throughout Florida, ultimately reaching millions who require better healthcare. Future centers are planned across the state, providing essential services such as primary care, chronic condition management and mental health, prioritizing preventive care and patient well-being to benefit Florida’s communities and workforce.

For more information about PeopleOne Health and the new Palatka center, or to inquire if PeopleOne Health might be right for you, please visit peopleonehealth.com .

About PeopleOne Health

PeopleOne Health provides world-class healthcare that seamlessly blends treatment and prevention, leading to significant savings for employers and employees by keeping people healthier. This is the next generation of value-based primary care. Employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs and enhance employee recruiting and retention. Employees get access to an award-winning health benefit at no cost, including a team of top-tier doctors and healthcare professionals. Leading employers and thousands of members trust PeopleOne Health and rate their customer satisfaction an excellent 90+ NPS (exceeding the healthcare industry average of 35). Discover more at peopleonehealth.com .

About RosenCare

RosenCare is the healthcare program arm of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, a unique self-insured healthcare model including a patient-centered medical home model that has saved $500 million from the healthcare system since its inception in 1991. The program is known as one of the most cutting-edge employer-sponsored health plans in the country and was one of the reasons Harris Rosen was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its Top 25 Innovators. Learn more at rosencare.com .