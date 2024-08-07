Woodside Credit Announced as a Finance Partner of Porsche Werks Reunion Monterey 2024

Woodside Credit Joins Werks Reunion as a Financing Partner, Offering the Lowest Payments in America for Porsche Enthusiasts

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodside Credit, America’s leading lender for classic, collector, and exotic cars, will be proudly participating in the highly anticipated Werks Reunion. The event will take place on August 16, 2024, at the picturesque Monterey Pines Golf Course in Monterey, California.

Werks Reunion, hosted by the Porsche Club of America, is a prestigious gathering celebrating Porsche enthusiasts from around the globe. As the leader in offering low-payment financing options for Porsche owners, Woodside Credit’s presence at the event underscores its commitment to the Porsche community and the classic car market.

"The Porsche 911 is our most popular vehicle to finance and the PCA is a big part of our success. We are delighted to be part of Werks Reunion, a cornerstone event for Porsche aficionados," said Chris Adam, Marketing Manager at Woodside Credit. "Joining with the Porsche Club of America to offer our loan program with the lowest payments in America is a great opportunity for us.”

Attendees visiting Woodside Credit's booth will have the opportunity to engage with financing experts and learn about the unique benefits of Woodside Credit's loan program. The team will provide insights into the advantages of low monthly payments tailored for Porsche enthusiasts, assuring collectors have capital resources as they expand their collections.

Woodside Credit’s participation in Werks Reunion Monterey is part of its ongoing initiative to connect with the car enthusiast community where they are. As a preferred lender for thousands of enthusiasts nationwide, Woodside Credit is committed to delivering exceptional service and support to Porsche owners.

During the course of Monterey Car Week, Woodside Credit will also be a sponsor at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. From Thursday through Sunday, August 15-18, find Woodside Credit’s financing experts in the Concours Village. Whether you’re financing a Porsche or any classic or collector car, Woodside Credit provides enthusiasts with the Lowest Payments in America.

About Woodside Credit

Having booked over $3 billion in loans, Woodside Credit is America's leader in classic and collector car financing. Established in 2003, the company's expertise is rooted in providing an unmatched loan program with the lowest monthly payments. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson Auctions and is dedicated to the success of dealerships, enthusiasts, and collectors nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $1,000,000, the company offers unparalleled quality and flexibility for clients through its commonsense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

