Nomad The Label Unveils Limited Edition Ambrosia Clothing Collection in US Store

San Diego, CA, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nomad the label, a leading woman’s clothing brand designing considered timeless pieces with mother earth and comfortable living in mind, is happy to announce the unveiling of its limited edition Ambrosia clothing collection in its US store that has been crafted with natural fibres and designed to offer comfortable, sustainable, yet luxurious pieces.

Featuring womens wide leg pants, skirts, tops, and dresses with relaxed silhouettes, luxe textures, and rich earthy colours, all crafted from mid-weight Ramie fabric that holds shape, Nomad The Label’s new Ambrosia clothing collection is the epitome of stylised lounging that wears well and is kind to skin and the planet.

“‘Ambrosia’ emerged from a vision where timeless elegance and style worked hand in hand with absolute comfort,” said Nomad The Label founder and designer Louisa Warman. “To realise this vision, we sourced the highest-quality Ramie fabric to create a speciality collection of limited-edition pieces undefined by time or trends.”

As part of Nomad The Label’s eco-friendly fabric collection, ramie fabric is one of the oldest textile fibres in use, with a history that stretches back thousands of years. It’s derived from the stalks of the nettle plant, making it a highly sustainable option. Similar to linen and known for its strength, durability, and resistance to shrinkage, ramie is ideal for garments that need to withstand wear and tear while being gentle on the environment by requiring far less water than cotton and avoiding harmful chemicals.

Nomad The Label has become synonymous with creating garments that understand women’s need for freedom, longevity, and practicality in their wardrobes. The brand’s expansion to the US shows its heightened commitment to empowering women over 40 with elegant but comfortable designs, which is showcased in its selection of wide leg linen pants, cropped batwing tops with flattering V-necklines, and full-length lightweight dresses.

Each garment at the sustainable clothing store has been created from the best quality soft fabrics, such as French linen and features elasticated waistbands, relaxed fits and pockets to seamlessly blend style with practicality and provide wearers with an eye-catching way to show their commitment to the environment.

From women linen pants to linen shirts, dresses and tops, the premium fabric is ideal for the warmer seasons, figure flattering and is carefully hand-dyed in small batches to make every piece unique and to offer a gorgeous range of colours and tones.

Ms Warman adds, “Live life effortlessly in comfort and style. Designed from natural sustainably sourced fabrics, our clothing offers a figure-flattering fit that adds a touch of elegance and uses only the most environmentally friendly materials possible.”

With free US shipping, easy 30-day returns, sustainable packaging and a friendly customer service team, Nomad The Label is renowned for creating stylish everyday essentials that are figure-flattering, comfortable, and functional at the same time.

Nomad The Label encourages women seeking timeless fashion where practicality, sustainability and style collide to explore its luxurious Ambrosia collection online via its US store today.

About Nomad The Label

Founded on the New South Wales Central Coast by Louisa Warman in 2020 and now with a second store in the US, Nomad the Label is an online women’s clothing brand that creates high-quality garments that understand a woman’s need for freedom, longevity, and practicality in her wardrobe.

To learn more about Nomad The Label and its limited edition Ambrosia clothing collection, please visit the website at https://nomadthelabel.com/.

