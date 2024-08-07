Varonis Announces Integrations with SentinelOne and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat USA 2024 Booth #1250 – Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced new integrations with SentinelOne and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Now, Varonis' Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR) analysts can stop attacks faster and conduct more conclusive investigations.



By integrating with leading EDR providers, Varonis expands its visibility to customers' endpoints. The new integrations provide customers with:

Earlier threat detection: MDDR analysts use EDR alerts to identify and stop threats earlier in the kill chain.

MDDR analysts use EDR alerts to identify and stop threats earlier in the kill chain. Swifter and more conclusive investigations: Varonis consolidates telemetry from multiple detection surfaces — data, cloud, identity, network, and endpoint — into a single view for fast and conclusive forensics.

Varonis consolidates telemetry from multiple detection surfaces — data, cloud, identity, network, and endpoint — into a single view for fast and conclusive forensics. Maximized EDR tool investment: By correlating EDR alerts with Varonis' unique data-centric alerts, MDDR analysts spot threats that would go unnoticed in isolation.



"Threat actors take advantage of visibility and coverage gaps to evade detection and steal data," said Brian Vecci, Varonis Field CTO. "By including telemetry from leading EDRs — starting with SentinelOne and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint — Varonis can see and stop threats to data sooner, significantly increasing the value of our MDDR offering."

The EDR integrations are available now. Contact Varonis to learn more about MDDR, Varonis' managed service for monitoring and protecting critical data 24x7x365.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com