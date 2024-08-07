Discover Life Science Customers' Expectations and Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability in the Life Science Industry

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Perceptions in Environmental Sustainability in the Life Sciences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details the findings of quantitative and qualitive voice of customer research exploring trends in customers' perceptions and expectations of environmental sustainability.
In an effort to help suppliers understand customer preferences for environmentally sustainable options in the life sciences industry, the publisher conducted a study of 414 global life scientists. Scientists were surveyed about their perspectives on their organizations' sustainability efforts and initiatives, with an additional 7 respondents interviewed to probe into their perceptions of the effectiveness of reducing environmental impact. The findings are detailed in our latest report, 2024 Perceptions in Environmental Sustainability in the Life Sciences.
Objectives
- Understand the perceptions of environmentally sustainable laboratory consumables
- Evaluate the current environmental sustainability initiatives within the life sciences industry
- Understand the pain points experienced with implementing environmentally sustainable initiatives
Specific analyses in the report include:
- Select trends since 2022, highlighting differences in customer behaviors and needs based on results from our 2022 edition.
- Qualitative insights from recent in-depth interviews with life scientists.
Key Topics Covered:
- Study Overview & Objectives
- Executive Summary
- Demographics
- General Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability
- Perceptions of Environmentally Sustainable Laboratory Practices
- Institutional Environmental Sustainability Initiatives
- Perceptions of Laboratory Consumable Suppliers
- Challenges in Implementing Environmentally Sustainable Laboratory Initiatives
- Methodology
Companies Featured
- Abcam
- Agilent Technologies
- BD Biosciences
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BrandTech Scientific
- Bruker
- Corning, Inc
- Cytiva Life Sciences
- Eppendorf
- Gilson
- Hamilton
- Illumina
- INTEGRA Biosciences
- Mettler Toledo
- MilliporeSigma/Merck
- New England BioLabs
- Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer)
- Promega
- QIAGEN
- Sartorius
- Sarstedt
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Thomas Scientific
- USA Scientific
- VWR (Avantor)
- Waters
