Discover Life Science Customers' Expectations and Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability in the Life Science Industry

This report details the findings of quantitative and qualitive voice of customer research exploring trends in customers' perceptions and expectations of environmental sustainability.

In an effort to help suppliers understand customer preferences for environmentally sustainable options in the life sciences industry, the publisher conducted a study of 414 global life scientists. Scientists were surveyed about their perspectives on their organizations' sustainability efforts and initiatives, with an additional 7 respondents interviewed to probe into their perceptions of the effectiveness of reducing environmental impact. The findings are detailed in our latest report, 2024 Perceptions in Environmental Sustainability in the Life Sciences.

Objectives

Understand the perceptions of environmentally sustainable laboratory consumables

Evaluate the current environmental sustainability initiatives within the life sciences industry

Understand the pain points experienced with implementing environmentally sustainable initiatives

Specific analyses in the report include:

Select trends since 2022, highlighting differences in customer behaviors and needs based on results from our 2022 edition.

Qualitative insights from recent in-depth interviews with life scientists.

Key Topics Covered:

Study Overview & Objectives

Executive Summary

Demographics

General Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability

Perceptions of Environmentally Sustainable Laboratory Practices

Institutional Environmental Sustainability Initiatives

Perceptions of Laboratory Consumable Suppliers

Challenges in Implementing Environmentally Sustainable Laboratory Initiatives

Methodology

Companies Featured

Abcam

Agilent Technologies

BD Biosciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BrandTech Scientific

Bruker

Corning, Inc

Cytiva Life Sciences

Eppendorf

Gilson

Hamilton

Illumina

INTEGRA Biosciences

Mettler Toledo

MilliporeSigma/Merck

New England BioLabs

Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer)

Promega

QIAGEN

Sartorius

Sarstedt

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thomas Scientific

USA Scientific

VWR (Avantor)

Waters

