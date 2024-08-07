Rising Investment in Advanced Monitoring Technologies like Sensors and IoT-enabled Devices to Surge Oil and Gas Seal Market at 4.4% CAGR by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide oil and gas seal market is expected to reach USD 1216.9 Million in 2024 and USD 1871.8 Million by 2034. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2034.



The global oil and gas seal market is expected to grow due to increased exploration and distribution infrastructure worldwide. High-performance materials like fluoropolymers, elastomers, and thermoplastics are increasingly preferred for seals due to superior chemical resistance and sealing properties.

Rising presence of oil wells and reserves in the Middle East and North America to surge demand for oil and gas seals significantly. Globally, over four Billion metric tons of oil are produced annually, with the Middle East producing almost one-third of this amount.

Emerging countries are adopting the latest technologies and manufacturing processes in the petroleum industry, further driving growth. Oil and gas companies are utilizing advanced seal monitoring technologies like sensors and IoT-enabled devices to monitor seal performance, detect issues early, optimize maintenance schedules, and reduce failure risks.

For instance, Inpro/Seal, part of Dover Precision Components and Dover launched a new magnetic bearing isolator, VBMag. This isolator uses magnetic force to form a liquid-tight seal and protect against lubrication loss and contamination ingress in difficult applications.

Key Takeaways from the Oil and Gas Seal Industry Report:

in 2034. Based on product type, the o-ring segment is expected to hold a market share of 26.6% in 2024.



"Leading manufacturers are focusing on developing novel seals using cost-effective production procedures and innovative raw materials. With a growing global awareness of sustainability, companies are using smart precision manufacturing and available raw materials to drive industry growth." – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Will Oil & Gas Seals Demand be Impacted by Tech Innovation?

Digital transformation is expected to play an instrumental role in augmenting growth of the oil & gas industry. A combination of disruptive technologies such as robotics, AI, IoT and other advanced technologies is expected to render the virtual landscape worth a multi-trillion-dollar industry. Hence, prominent oil & gas giants are likely to effectively leverage the same across their supply chains to streamline exploration processes.

Upstream exploration projects are likely to exhibit key growth potential, according to IT giant Infosys. The company advocates that exploration companies must capitalize on geological data analytical capabilities by incorporating machine learning approaches. For instance, blockchain technology can set standards of collaboration among stakeholders and service providers. The technology is likely to help reduce cost by eliminating transaction fees and also enhance data security.

Furthermore, robots may be deployed to co-ordinate and execute operations in oil wells or fields along with drones and other autonomous vehicles. Robots themselves may be able to operate drilling equipment for which the demand for seals shall remain high, pivoting growth in a positive direction in the future.

Competitive Landscape:

Parker Hannifin Corporation, EnPro Industries, Flowserve Corporation, Datwyler Holding Inc., Freudenberg Group, and John Crane are the key oil and gas seal manufacturers in the industry. The oil and gas seal market is a highly competitive industry dominated by global players offering cost-competitive products.

The market is characterized by a large supplier base, strong B2B networks, and robust partnerships throughout the value chain. Companies aim to collaborate with end users and regional distributors to meet the growing customer base. Brand consciousness and aggressive marketing make it challenging for new entrants, while the advent of online sales channels is expected to create positive growth prospects.

The industry is characterized by a mix of multinational corporations and regional players, with industry giants leveraging technological expertise and strong customer relationships to maintain market leadership. Smaller and niche players offer specialized scale inhibition solutions tailored to specific applications and regional requirements, fostering competition and innovation.

Oil and Gas Seal Industry Key Players:

Parker Hannifin Corporation

EnPro Industries

Flowserve Corporation

Datwyler Holding Inc.

Freudenberg Group

John Crane

Trelleborg AB

EagleBurgmann

Sinoseal Holding Co., Ltd

AESSEAL

In 2023, Exxon Mobil acquired Denbury Inc., a renowned developer of carbon capture, utilization, storage solutions, and enhanced oil recovery.

Exxon Mobil acquired Denbury Inc., a renowned developer of carbon capture, utilization, storage solutions, and enhanced oil recovery. In 2023, John Crane introduced gas seal technology for centrifugal compressors, aiming to reduce methane emissions by up to 95% and lower operating costs.

Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global oil and gas seal market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the oil and gas seal market based on product type (mechanical seals, hydraulic seals, o-rings, t-seals and s-seals, metal bellow seals, lip seals, dry gas seals, v-ring packing, spring seals, and custom seals), application (well drilling, well completion, oil and gas production and service, and oil and gas distribution), material type (stainless steel, graphite/carbon, elastomers, and plastic/polymers), process type (upstream, midstream, and downstream), and region.

Oil and Gas Seal Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Mechanical seals

Hydraulic seals

O-rings

T-seals and s-seals

Metal bellow seals

Lip seals

Dry gas seals

V-ring packing

Spring seals

Custom seals

By Application:

Well drilling

Well completion

Oil and gas production and service

Oil and gas distribution

By Material Type:

Stainless steel

Graphite/carbon

Elastomers,

Plastic/polymers PTFE PEEK



By Process Type:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Eastern Europe

The Middle East and Africa



About the Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The Industrial Automation division of FMI offers extensive coverage and valuable insights about the automation industry, including areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and process automation. Our market research findings and competitive intelligence help various industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, technology providers, distributors, and service providers, make informed decisions and stay updated with the latest market trends and developments.– ‘The Way Forward’.

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

