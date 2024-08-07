Smart Manufacturing with AR: Qodequay Technologies Streamlining Operations and Enhancing Efficiency

Lewes, United States, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry 4.0, also commonly referred to as smart manufacturing is the integration of digital technologies into manufacturing and industrial sectors, heralding a new era of production innovation. This encompasses industrial IoT networks, artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data analytics, robotics, and automation, collectively driving the concept of smart manufacturing and the evolution towards intelligent factories. The primary goals are to elevate productivity, streamline operations for enhanced efficiency, and bolster flexibility. Industry 4.0 empowers manufacturers with real-time data for informed decision-making and facilitates manufacturing and supply chain management customisation. Originating from the Fourth Industrial Revolution concept, Industry 4.0 builds upon a series of revolutionary shifts dating back to the 1800’s. Each prior revolution brought transformative advancements that reshaped manufacturing processes and labour dynamics on a global scale. Today, Industry 4.0 represents a paradigm shift in how technology integrates into the industry, promising to redefine production methodologies and organizational strategies worldwide.



Top Applications of AR in Industry 4.0

Training and upskilling



AR solutions are transforming manufacturing training and upskilling by benefiting businesses and workers at every level. Digital AR work instructions can scale to meet the needs of individuals, factories, or entire enterprises with ease.

Switching between programs is simple, allowing for efficient production training whether for individuals or large groups. These programs are adaptable to any skill level, ensuring inclusivity for those new to manufacturing and seasoned professionals with decades of experience alike.

Assembly and Maintenance

Technicians receive real-time instructions overlaid on physical components, reducing errors and assembly time. Experts can provide guidance and support remotely through AR-enabled devices, minimizing downtime and travel costs.

Quality Control and Inspection

AR enhances quality control processes by overlaying inspection criteria and real-time data on products, ensuring accuracy and compliance. Additionally, automated AR systems can detect defects and anomalies during production, facilitating immediate corrective actions.

Safety and Ergonomics

AR enables the visualization of potential hazards in the workspace, improving safety protocols and minimizing accidents. On the other hand, AR can simulate ergonomic adjustments and workplace layouts to enhance worker comfort and reduce fatigue.

Logistics and Warehousing

AR facilitates efficient inventory tracking and management by providing real-time updates and location-based information within warehouses. Additionally, AR-guided picking processes optimize efficiency and reduce errors in order fulfilment operations.

‘Smart Manufacturing with AR represents a paradigm shift in how we approach production processes,’ states Shashikant Kalsha, CEO of Qodequay Technologies. ‘By integrating AR technology, manufacturers can achieve higher levels of accuracy, reduce operational costs, and accelerate time-to-market for their products.’

Key benefits of leveraging AR for Smart Manufacturing in your business

Improved Efficiency: Streamlined workflows and real-time data visualization minimize errors and optimize production processes.

Streamlined workflows and real-time data visualization minimize errors and optimize production processes. Enhanced Safety: AR provides visual cues for hazard detection and safety protocols, mitigating risks and promoting a safer work environment.

AR provides visual cues for hazard detection and safety protocols, mitigating risks and promoting a safer work environment. Cost Savings: Reduced downtime, improved maintenance efficiency, and enhanced worker productivity contribute to significant cost savings.

Reduced downtime, improved maintenance efficiency, and enhanced worker productivity contribute to significant cost savings. Innovative Design and Prototyping: AR facilitates virtual prototyping and design reviews, speeding up development cycles and fostering innovation.

What’s in for the future?

As AR technology evolves, integrating AI and machine learning capabilities will further enhance its utility in manufacturing. Future advancements may include more immersive AR experiences, enhanced gesture recognition, and seamless integration with IoT devices for real-time data exchange and control.

Industry 4.0 represents a profound shift towards intelligent, interconnected manufacturing systems that leverage digital technologies to enhance efficiency, quality, and agility. Embracing this revolution requires organizations to embrace innovation, adapt to new paradigms, and leverage the full potential of advanced technologies to thrive in the digital economy of the future.

