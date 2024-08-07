TVO Unveils 'Old Enough!' Trailer

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO today revealed the trailer for Old Enough! (8 x 24) a series that follows real Canadian kids, ages 3-6, as they head out by themselves and get their first taste of independence by running every-day errands for their parents. The series will be available for streaming in Canada on TVO starting September 8.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/G8uDj5Arqno

Narrated by Canadian comedy legend and improv genius Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Old Enough! features kids taking on excursions in the wider world. What starts out as simple household tasks, turns into hilarious adventures and heartwarming interactions when carried out by newly empowered kids who are often held back by their helicopter parents.

While the episodes focus on the children’s tasks, viewers will also get to explore each parent’s approach to raising their kids. Each problem-solving journey gives parents insight and helps them discover their child’s innate potential for growth and independence. On every adventure, the kids are always under the watchful eye of the show’s safety team.

Old Enough! is based on Nippon TV’s hit Japanese format of the same name. The TVO Original series, Old Enough! is a Blue Ant Studios production and the first North American format of the show. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Matt Hornburg, Mark Bishop and Donna Luke. Stefanie Haist is the Supervising Producer. Mitch Burman (Undercover High, Extreme Babysitting) serves as Series Producer. For TVO, Natasha Negrea is the Head of Programming, Kirsten Hurd is the Commissioning Editor, TVOkids and Alexandra Roberts is the Commissioning Editor, TVO Docs. Executive Producers for Nippon TV are Naoko Yano and Akane Alex Inoue. Kiyotaka Tokunaga (Masquerade) is the Chief Director and Ayaka Isshiki is the Producer for the original Japanese series. Tom Miyauchi (Sokkuri Sweets/Eye Candy, Mute it!) is the Format Producer and Yuko Nakano is the Flying Producer. Old Enough! was produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and in association with Rogers Sports & Media.

Starting September 8, the series will be available to stream in Canada via TVO Docs and TVOkids YouTube channels and Smart TV apps.

Advanced screeners and media interviews with Colin Mochrie and Old Enough! families available upon request.

